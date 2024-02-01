While Vivek adds ‘T-Swift conspiracy theorist’ to his resume, Lauren Boebert is asked to stop touching people

The conservative movement increasingly resembles a deranged sideshow, as the far-right welcomes in progressively more unhinged members to echo its talking points.

We’re starting to get used to the Donald Trumps and Marjorie Taylor Greenes, who’ve spent much of the last half-decade proving just how detached from reality they truly are, but Vivek Ramaswamy‘s own unique brand of mania is new. We’re still getting used to the likes of him and Lauren Boebert, both of whom are giving the Republican party of old a run for its money, and not in a good way.

Boebert already exposed herself as a blatant hypocrite in 2023, when she — following years of promoting herself as a good Christian woman — was captured on video vaping and groping her male companion during a live performance of the musical Beetlejuice. The release of that September 2023 footage haunts Boebert to this day, as even her own colleagues blast Boebert for her indecorous behavior.

Representative Lisa McClain, one of Boebert’s fellow GOP members, blasted her 37-year-old colleague for her inappropriate 2023 behavior at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s annual congressional dinner. The Michigan Republican asked, in her opening address, that her colleagues “please keep your hands above the table, and I know it’s date night for some of you but no inappropriate touching,” before targeting Boebert specifically. “That includes you Lauren Boebert. No vaping either.”

Boebert doesn’t have much of a choice but to take the call-out on the chin, considering video footage of her embarrassing gaff is easily accessible online. When it comes to fellow Republican gasbag Ramaswamy, however, the embarrassment is just beginning.

Ramaswamy’s stepping into conspiracy theorist territory with his latest absurd claim. Fresh off stepping down as a Republican nominee for president, Ramaswamy is now claiming that the upcoming Super Bowl is rigged in some hairbrained scheme to see President Biden reelected. The absurd theory hinges on Taylor Swift’s involvement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and seemingly indicates that a win for the Chiefs will ensure a Biden victory.

Its a pretty ambitious stretch for someone whose political relevance evaporated the moment he exited the Republican race for president, which makes it par for Ramaswamy’s course. He’s been modeling himself after former President Trump from the very beginning, and wild conspiracy theories were always an element of Trump’s formula for success. This one might be a bit too ludicrous for even Republicans to buy, unfortunately for Ramaswamy, but only time will tell.