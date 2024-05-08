Who is ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor dating?

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is off the market, and seems to be heading down the aisle soon.

Phoebe Dynevor rose to fame thanks to the Netflix hit show Bridgerton, and, similar to her character Daphne, the actress made quite a splash in the dating pool. However, unlike her character, she dated more than one person before finding The One. She was linked to several British stars before rising to fame, including recruitment executive Simon Merrill and actor Sean Teale (via WhosDatedWho). However, her most high-profile relationship was with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. The two dated for six months in 2021, and called it off due to long distance. She was also rumored to have dated Andrew Garfield in 2022.

So, what happened after her relationship with “Hollywood’s Most Datable Star?” Well, Dynevor learned a thing or two. The actress told Elle in 2023 that she “didn’t think anyone would care” who she dated. “There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life,” the actress admitted in the aftermath of her public relationship with Davidson.

Dynevor has remained silent about her latest romances until 2023 when she met fellow actor Cameron Fuller. The two were first spotted together in March and were later seen together getting cozy on the streets of London, U.K., in April. They mostly kept their relationship away from the spotlight, but they did make a public appearance together in July 2023 at Wimbledon. While enjoying the tennis tournament, the two were seen laughing and talking. They also stepped out together at the 2024 BAFTAs in London earlier this year.

Who is Phoebe Dynevor dating?

Since 2023, Phoebe Dynevor is no longer single. The actress and Cameron Fuller are in a serious relationship, and the latest update is that the two are engaged. Although Fuller wasn’t her date at the Met Gala, she had something else to remind her of him. Dynevor stepped out at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum on Monday, May 6, flaunting a brand-new diamond ring on that finger.

Dynevor didn’t publicly announce the engagement nor commented on her ring. However, E! News confirmed the engagement.

Who is Cameron Fuller?

This might leave you asking, who is Cameron Fuller? Well, he is also part of the entertainment industry. Like Dynevor, he is also an actor. His most notable credits include The Last Ship, with appearances in Insecure, and Into the Dark. He is also a producer and is the son of Hollywood horror producer Brad Fuller, known for the franchise A Quiet Place, 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Purge series, and more.

Besides acting and producing, Cameron Fuller also ran a popular YouTube channel alongside Wizards of Waverly Place star Gregg Sulkin called Gregg and Cameron. Their channel featured the duo doing challenges, vlogs, or visits from celebrity guests. Unfortunately, their YouTube channel is no longer active and doesn’t feature any old videos.

Fuller is not a stranger to dating actresses, and he was spotted out and about with Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale in 2022. The relationship didn’t last, but that seems irrelevant as his new relationship with Dynevor is going so well. So far, there are no details about when the two will be walking down the aisle.

