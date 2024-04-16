The son of Lauren ‘I wear lipstick in swamps’ Boebert broke into cars and now can’t find a lawyer to defend him

The cost of living crisis is making us all suffer, but none more so than poor old Lauren Boebert and her criminal son, Tyler.

Recommended Videos

Tyler was arrested back in February after a string of crimes that included car break-ins and credit card theft. An article from The Denver Post reported that the cards were used to buy food, diesel, and other items, but he probably should have used them to pay for a lawyer because apparently he’s struggling to afford one.

That’s right, Tyler Boebert, son of Lauren Boebert can’t afford a lawyer. But how can that be? Surely his mother would bail him out? Well, considering the last time we saw her she was begging for donations over on X (formerly Twitter) it looks like she’ll be no use either.

The situation isn’t looking good for poor old Tyler, who appeared at the Garfield County court in Colorado on April 11th. According to Newsweek the young father admitted that he had failed to find a lawyer due to prices and was considering hiring a public defender if necessary.

“We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices […] Worst-case scenario, if we can’t get something figured out with the lawyer, then we’re going to apply for a public defender”

Business Insider reports that Boebert was advised to appear in court nonetheless to “figure out what’s going on before we get anything settled.” The Ninth Judicial District Judge John Neiley informed him that he still had time to decide between hiring private or going with a public defender. He’s been given a little more time to decide, as he’ll next appear in court on May 9th by which time it’s expected he’ll have a lawyer or a public defender. I hear Rudy Giuliani might be available for a discounted price.

What is Tyler Boebert being charged with?

Initially, Boebert was facing 22 charges, although eight of them have since been dropped meaning he now has 14 charges to contend. He could be looking at actual prison time due to the nature of his crimes. In a statement to the Denver Post, Lauren commented on the situation.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”

Of course, she’s probably too busy dealing with her own problems to deal with Tyler’s as well. Earlier this year she moved to Colorado’s fourth congressional district, which was expected to be an easy victory for her. Despite this, people are managing to forget she even exists. The only memorable thing she’s done recently was get a bit too handsy at the theater last September.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more