Are Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani still besties? The state of their bromance, explained

After the 2020 election results, Rudy Giuliani became one of Donald Trump’s biggest allies, acting as his lawyer and spouting the same nonsense about “voter fraud” as the disgraced former president.

Just three years ago these guys were thick as thieves, gleefully interfering with the results of the election and even defaming election workers to get what they wanted. But now that it’s all over, what are they doing now? Are they still best friends? A lot has happened since, is the bromance still thriving? We’re going to find out.

Rudy Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit

Giuliani is paying big time for his attempt to have the election results overthrown. He recently had to file for bankruptcy after he lost his bid to dismiss the $148 million lawsuit for defamation, reports ABC News. Giuliani accused mother and daughter, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss of committing fraud, a completely unfounded claim that led to the pair being harassed.

This is all relevant as it all relates to Trump. Giuliani essentially took a bullet for the business mogul and a pretty big one at that. The question is, has Trump done anything to help his old buddy?

Their relationship seems one-sided

Trump is currently in court dealing with his own set of problems, although it doesn’t look like he’s taking them very seriously. Either way, he’s too preoccupied to help his “friend” although I somehow doubt he would lift a finger to help Rudy even if he weren’t in dire straits of his own right now.

Despite this, it seems that his former lawyer has remained loyal even claiming that his loyalty to Trump will be rewarded in heaven according to an article from Newsweek. Believe it or not, that’s not even the craziest thing Giuliani has said relating to religion lately. Nice try Rudy, but loyalty to Donald won’t atone for all your sins, if anything, that’s a sin in itself.

The former Mayor of New York City did claim that Trump owed him roughly $2 million in legal fees. Apparently he just never got paid for his work during that 2020-2021 period. Despite this Giuliani “declined to hold the former president accountable” according to an article from the Independent.

This level of worship sounds almost cult-like to me. Giuliani is willing to allow Trump to walk away without paying him $2 million and yet there is very little evidence to suggest he would do the same for Rudy. In fact, I’d question if Trump ever saw him as a friend to begin with, if he did, surely he’d have paid. From the outside, it looks like Giuliani is living in a fairytale, believing he and the former president are best friends meanwhile Trump’s probably forgotten he exists already. It’s almost sad to think about.

