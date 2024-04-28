Donald Trump and RFK. Jr.
Donald Trump’s ‘toughness’ hits a glitch as RFK Jr. dares to copy his style

Trump is no mood to feel flattered.
Published: Apr 28, 2024 05:40 pm

Of the many universal facts that can never be changed, one is the bitter truth that Donald Trump can never serve as a positive inspiration to any sane soul. But that doesn’t stop the twisted minds, of a certain infamous individual known as RFK Jr., from openly embracing his “style.” But the ex-president has clarified that he is not cool with his signature move being blatantly copied.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid as a presidential candidate has faced an avalanche of responses, none of them encouraging the Democrat to pursue his decision. It started with his family not supporting his candidacy and openly criticizing it, followed by his party members speculating and claiming he was on Trump’s team and just competing in the race to steal votes from Joe Biden. Republicans soon joined the chorus as Junior’s candidacy being a risk to both Biden and Trump became apparent.

Clearly, no one is in Robert’s corner and if you caught his recent interviews, he is not in his own favor either.

Desperate to up his chances of at least getting enough votes to save his face, Kennedy, who has somewhat matched Trump’s pattern of being wildly inconsistent in his claims and promises, has decided to erase what difference remained in their tactics. Famous for being anti-vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic and gaining prominence for the conspiracy theories he peddled about vaccines, Kennedy is now switching lanes, assuring that Americans they will have assess to vaccines if he becomes president.

Sounds a lot like someone who asked the masses to inject bleach in their body to beat coronavirus, right? Someone who just loves to claim all credit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, but is also anti-vaccine, prefers criticizing everyone who supports vaccinations, and recently announced he will “not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate?”

Yeah, that “someone” noticed this uncanny similarity as well and hurried to Truth Social to reprimand Junior, who was recently interviewed by Bill Maher.

“He said that “No Vaccine is safe and effective,” and then said “I would never say that, I’m not anti-vaccine!” Where did that come from? Maher defended the vaccine, which Junior’ actually seemed to agree with (WOW!), and then told him that his poll numbers have crashed. No Republican can vote for this guy. MAGA2024!”

You tell him, Donny… even though Republicans are still voting for you despite your inability to stick to your narrative. Still, Trump doesn’t need this not-so-subtle display of admiration from RFK Jr. when he has the likes of Eric Trump counting supporters at his court trials only he can see and singing ballads about his father’s “toughness” and “stamina.”

Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.