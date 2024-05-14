Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence

Bette Midler is herself no stranger to backlash, after dipping her toes in TERF territory back in 2022, but she’ll never reach the untouchable heights of former Controversy-magnet in Chief Donald Trump.

Trump flirts with controversy every single day of his life, and we are literally never at a shortage of conversation topics surrounding the infantile 77-year-old. Between his current bid for president, his ongoing criminal trial, and the ever-swirling drama surrounding his administration’s many shady dealings, we’ll be up to our ears in Donald Trump drama until the man is long gone from this Earth.

Its rare that any person situated in the public eye is free from some level of pushback, but even Midler’s cringeworthy 2022 posts pale in comparison to Trump’s ongoing dumpster fire. He tops his own disgusting failures and faux pas on a daily basis, and yet each fresh day the American public finds themselves surprised by the lengths to which he’ll go.

That happened again on Mother’s Day, when he made the baffling decision to praise Hannibal Lecter in a speech. Calling the cannibalistic serial killer a “wonderful man,” Trump perplexingly made the decision to congratulate the fictional character, and no one — not even Bette Midler — can let it go.

She took to X, the same platform on which she posted those controversial takes back in 2022, to drag Trump for his strange choice of hero, and laced in a little potty humor in the process. Trump notoriously passes gas with a bit too much frequency, something that’s led to rampant reports of the former president’s incontinence. Midler made sure to make note of this in her response, and pinned the blame for Trump’s deteriorating mental state on the fumes he seemingly perpetally emits.

This weekend, #Trump congratulated "the late great Hannibal Lecter" during his New Jersey rally speech. This is the first case of someone suffering the effects of methane poisoning from being exposed to his own farts. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2024

There’s no denying the pure, simple humor in a good fart joke, and with Trump’s ever-worsening reputation, Midler couldn’t have chosen a better target. After everything this man has done to our country, and how many people his actions have negatively impacted, we all need a good laugh at his expense. Laughing at the toxic fumes he emits from both sides of his body is a great avenue in, particularly since listing his criminal counts simply takes too much time.

