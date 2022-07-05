Bette Midler draws J.K. Rowling comparisons after transphobic tweet

As if one person completely missing the point and twisting intentions was not enough, now we all have two. Bette Midler has also decided to take a stand against trans-inclusive language after an outraged tweet that is reminiscent of previous controversial takes by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD!,” the Beaches actress started, clearly defining her target audience. “We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” she continued. The first half of the sentence is assumed to be in relation to the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously established abortion as a constitutional right.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Middler’s claim that women are being stripped of their name is based on the drive towards adopting trans-inclusive language, especially in the medical field. The latest developments concerning bodily autonomy could affect people of any gender identity with internal reproductive organs, which has logically resulted in the increased use of the expressions Middler dismisses in her tweet.

“They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”!,” Middler wrote in reference to some of the expressions that have been used to include transgender people in discussions from which they have historically been left out.

“Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” she concluded. The internet quickly added the Hollywood veteran to an ever-growing list of celebrities attacking trans people. The most notorious of which – J.K. Rowling – has even retweeted and supported Middler’s post. The book author has made a string of tweets in the past similar to Middler’s, criticizing and negating the existence and rights of trans people.

Oh no, Bette Midler found the JK Rowling starter pack — Shane (@sbliss89) July 4, 2022

I remember when being a far right extremist (TM) was sort of a niche activity, and now we've Bette Midler and JK Rowling and Macy Gray and all sorts of people taking it up. — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) July 5, 2022

Midler goes full Rowling 👀👀 https://t.co/wc7fw8TZjh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 5, 2022

Midler has yet to respond to the backlash her tweet originated.