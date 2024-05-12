‘What are they serving for dinner at Mar-a-Lago?’: In just hours, Donald Trump reverses death, welcomes a registered sex offender, and declares love for a serial killer

Yes, yes, under President Joe Biden the rate of unemployment has lowered, he continues to recognize the rights of women, etc etc. But can he bring the dead back to life or write love letters in praise of a serial killer, but attract more mockery instead of horror in the process? Nope, because that is Donald Trump’s area of expertise.

Recommended Videos

Just so you can dive into this with the main factor in mind — all this happened in a span of a few hours during Trump’s rally in New Jersey.

Like every one of his speeches, the former president felt the need to barf a garbled word salad remembering a renowned figure and pointing out how “great” they are. Two problems: This time, the person he decided to admire is a serial killer, and the second problem?

The ruthless murderer in question is fictional.

Yep, yep, Hannibal Lecter, the fictional cannibal who ate people has now earned Trump’s respect… and seemingly his belief that the serial killer was real and is now dead.

Begs the question: just what, exactly, are they serving for dinner at Mar-a-Lago these days?? — Rebecca of SunnyBrook Farm (@Rebecca75869582) May 11, 2024

He went on to state how Biden has allowed “people like Hannibal Lecter with mental & violent history into this country.” Okay, but didn’t he just call him a “wonderful man?” Anyway, keep your ears and eyes peeled, who knows Darth Vader might sneak into the border one day.

But don’t think for even a second that the rally didn’t include Trump unashamedly comparing himself to someone who is truly a legend.

Trump: Is there anything better than a Trump rally? These liberal singers, they actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right? pic.twitter.com/avB1njR58v — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

Talking about crowds, evidently, even Trump’s MAGA cult has its limits as they were seen leaving his speech as he rambled on and on, making less and less sense as he went on.

Trump is still speaking, but the crowd has been thinning. People have been walking out back to the boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/gPSvZeDFgW — Aliya Schneider (@aliyareports) May 11, 2024

But of course, he didn’t have the time to notice any of it as he was busy ushering in a registered sex offender to the stage — his golfing buddy and NFL player, Lawrence Taylor, who got his current status in 2011 after having sex with a minor and defending himself by saying he thought she was a prostitute and was 19. During her court appearances, she alleged that she was beaten and forced to go to Taylor, who she believed could see that she was punched and was way too young (via The New York Times).

Lawrence Taylor was arrested and convicted for having sex with a 16 year old. He thought she was a prostitute.



Trump invited him on stage to speak at his rally.



Get it? pic.twitter.com/x4LvcLX1bT — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 12, 2024

Joining him on stage was another NFL player, Otis “OJ” Anderson, but between Trump’s penchant for forgetting that Barack Obama is no longer the president, seeing things that don’t exist (aka, his intelligence), rambling about a fictional killer, and him bragging about the late OJ Simpson being his golfing buddy, pointing out Lawrence and “OJ” in the crowd only earned him more jibes aimed at his failing cognitive abilities.

He’s so unwell that he thinks OJ’s still with him. 😂 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 11, 2024

So, Trump didn’t lose his mind for one second and actually said the correct names? Given what the rest of the speech contained — insane words that make up his entire career — you can see why believing the twice-indicted ex-president can see ghosts was the first answer everyone jumped to.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more