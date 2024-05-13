Donald Trump Getty
Donald Trump's dystopian Mother's Day message gives 'deranged' a whole new meaning

We can only imagine his Father's Day posts.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 13, 2024 11:32 am

For many U.S. citizens, Mother’s Day is undoubtedly a day that is supposed to be chock-full of love, admiration, and respect for women across the nation that have touched the lives of others. For Donald Trump, however, it’s just another day for him to talk about himself.

Yes, that’s right, folks, when he’s not nodding off in court while others are touting facts about the disgraced former president or taking aim at other’s physical appearance when he’s the literal Orange Thanos Variant, the 77-year-old politician will happily take a small portion of his day to throw shade at any women who is the mother of a politician from the Democratic Party. And yet, MAGA supporters claim it’s the “radical left” that are wholeheartedly obsessed with the GOP. Something doesn’t make sense here.

More specifically, Trump decided to indulge in a social tirade yesterday on Mother’s Day, where he oddly fixated on the “mothers, wives, and lovers of the radical left fascists, marxists, and communists” who Trump believes are helping to to destroy the country and do their part in somehow not making America great again. So, basically in Trump’s mind, if mothers are strongly opposed to his hate-filled campaign that spews nothing but nonsense, then they need to create “lunatics and maniacs” who are kinder, softer, and apparently more willing to bow at his feet. Yeah, no.

As to be expected, the Republican candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election pushed his rant onto his official Truth Social account, where he also added a head-scratching message a little while after the original posts, flipping a switch and flat-out wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, regardless if they side with the left or the right. Perhaps he had time to grab a Snickers and pull back on his deranged prior posts.

Interestingly enough, the candidate who prides himself on family values failed to make the slightest mention of his wife Melania — with whom he shares his youngest son, Barron. That’s not to say Trump hasn’t addressed Melania on Mother’s Day in the past, with him recently mentioning his wife during a New Jersey rally, but not mentioning her on Truth Social for all his supporters? Ouch.

Either way, he’s certainly as deranged as he is orange.

