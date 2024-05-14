‘Should name her or take her to court’: Actress fired from TV show after act of kindness led to her getting branded a thief

There’s nothing worse than being kind to someone only to be met with selfishness and a painful reminder of how frustrating human beings can be.

That’s exactly what happened to Jhordan Joshua, or Jhordan The Model as she is known online, a popular TikTok content creator who has been modeling and acting for the better part of a decade. While working on the 2016 Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland movie as an extra, Jhordan lent her charger to a co-worker who then accused her of stealing her phone.

When the model returned to the designated background actors’ tent, she found her charger with no phone plugged into it, grabbed it, and rushed back home so she could meet the tight curfew her mother had set in place. Halfway through the almost four-hour-long car drive back home, the co-worker called her, aggressively accusing Jhordan of taking her phone, even claiming that she could trace her phone’s location to the exact place where the model was at that point, despite the latter having never told her about it.

The next day, Jhordan was dismissed from a second scene where she was set to play a cheerleader, and to this day the influencer is convinced it was because the production believed her fellow extra.

The model is hoping the video, which has now been watched almost 800 thousand times, will reach her Blue Mountain State foe and that, almost ten years later, she will get an apology. The whereabouts and identity of this mysterious background actor are still unknown, but Jhordan’s followers are actively waiting for the second chapter of this behind-the-scenes saga.

“The algorithm better algorhyme on this and bring me back when the girl is brought forward,” one commentator said, with another adding “should name her or take her to court.” That’s a bit extreme, but the sentiment is there. In all fairness, this could constitute defamation if Jhordan found the best lawyer in the country to build a case, but even then the statute of limitations for defamation lawsuits in California is one year from the date the alleged defamatory statement was made.

Those backing Jhordan also seem to think the unnamed woman wanted to steal that cheerleader gig from her because, as the TikToker explains, it was a significant step up from the background work she had done until then. “I have no idea what happened after that, I wasn’t invited back. I don’t know if they offered her the part instead or just found someone else altogether,” Jhordan explained in the comment section of her video.

She is now a fairly popular TikTok content creator and has even walked the New York Fashion Week as a model, so she’s doing well for herself all things considered. We’ll now be eagerly awaiting the phone girl’s response.

