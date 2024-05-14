‘Your daughter does not deserve any of this’: Middle school bully hits girl in the head with baseball bat, and the school promptly covers it up

It’s nice to think that, as a parent, when you send your child off to school the staff would do their best to look out for them, however, that’s not always the case, as one mother has found herself locked in battle with a school after they attempted to cover up the cause of her daughter’s injury.

Recommended Videos

Posting her first video on the matter to TikTok on May 11th, user “notyouraveragemawma” showed her daughter being seen to by a doctor after receiving a concussion. Going on to elaborate on the situation, she informs viewers that her daughter, Aria, was hit in the back of the head with a wooden bat by a school bully. But that’s not even the most frustrating part, as it turns out the school seems hellbent on protecting the bully rather than getting justice for Aria.

Refusing to file a report and even threatening Aria’s mother is definitely some pretty shady behavior on behalf of a Gwinnett County, Georgia school. They also accused Aria of being a liar, saying that the bat was in fact a plastic bat and not a wooden one. Even if that were the case, if someone’s been hit hard enough to the point of getting a concussion, who cares what material it is, that’s still a vicious assault.

Not satisfied with the school’s lackluster approach towards the situation, Aria’s mother has begun a one woman campaign against the staff. In an update video posted the next day, she recorded herself on the phone to the assistant superintendent of Gwinnett County schools, who stuck with the previous story that the bat was actually plastic.

Apparently, the bats were souvenirs that the students bought on a field trip to a baseball stadium — Aria’s mom provides screenshots of the only souvenir bats available from the stadium, and they are definitely wooden. On top of that, there were also multiple other kids who witnessed the incident and claimed it was a wooden bat, so it seems like the evidence is not in Gwinnett County’s favor.

Aria’s mother provided a third update in which she confirmed that she would be getting a lawyer, and that she had all her documentation in order. She also says that the names of the parents of the bully have not been provided by Gwinnett County, and the child himself is too young to press charges against. Viewers flocked to the comments to offer advice as well as wish the young girl a speedy recovery.

I hope the best outcome for you and your child. It’s so sad that the school system doesn’t even care.

Don’t stop making noice until there’s change! Hope your daughter feels better soon and gets the justice she deserves!

Tell the hospital billing dept that the school will ultimately be responsible for everything. Get the initial bills for the attorney

Right now, Aria has been left unable to return to school, as there has been no action taken against the bully whatsoever. At this point, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next update, hoping that there will be some kind of justice for Aria, although it looks like Gwinnett County is going to put up a fight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more