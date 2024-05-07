djlostone
Image via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Those girls were jealous’: Latina teen wears a quinceañera dress to prom and gets kicked out for ‘cultural appropriation’

Honestly, this is just such a frustrating story.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 7, 2024 01:02 pm

A TikTok user has shared a student’s experience in which she found herself being escorted from prom by armed security simply due to the fact that she was wearing a quinceañera dress.

Recommended Videos

Today’s story is a pretty frustrating one, get used to it TikTok is full of them. In a video shared by user @djlostone (Dj Lost One) he recounts the story of the anonymous student, who goes by the name Jasmine. Jasmine is Mexican-American and a sophomore in high school with her quinceañera around the corner. A quinceañera is essentially a big celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, it’s a pretty big deal coming of age celebration in Mexican and Latin-American cultures. Anyways, Jasmine put a lot of effort into her dress, so decided she’d also wear it to prom. However, Jasmine ended up being kicked out of said prom due to “cultural appropriation,” but I wasn’t aware it was possible to appropriate your own culture.

@djlostone

Quinceañera kicked out of PROM! 😱 #quinceañera #prom #chisme #fypツ #trendinf #xvaños

♬ original sound – Dj Lost One

Obviously, this is a pretty frustrating situation, considering Jasmine was well within her rights to wear a quinceañera dress. It was discovered that a complaint had been made about her wearing the dress prior to her arrival — apparently, a claim was made that “she would make other students feel uncomfortable for wearing the quinceañera dress, as it was cultural appropriation.” Once again, Jasmine is Mexican and therefore, her wearing the dress should not be a problem. Despite this, she was still removed from the prom and her night ruined over basically nothing.

In his investigations, Dj Lost One discovered that there were only 5 Latino students attending Jasmine’s school, and so he determined that it was likely that the students who made the complaint were white, which makes the whole thing even more frustrating. 

TikTok users shared their own thoughts on the situation, suggesting motivations for why the students would report Jasmine, as well as expressing anger at the whole situation.

soo… those girls were jealous, bc I know Quince dresses are always fabulous!

So she got escorted because her dress was too pretty? Like is this for real???

beautiful dress.. sounds like these others girls where jellious

Of course, this was a big mistake on the school’s part; as it turns out, the parents of one of Jasmine’s friends are actually lawyers who specialize in racial discrimination cases, and they’re now apparently engaged in a civil lawsuit seeking $250,000 in damages.

@djlostone

Quinceañera kicked out of PROM PT 2! #quinceañera #prom #chisme #fypツ #trending #xvaños

♬ original sound – Dj Lost One

In a follow-up video, Dj Lost One says that he thinks they should be suing for even more money, he also gives a few details regarding what the dress looked like — and honestly, it’s a very nice dress. He also shared a rough estimate as to how much it would have cost. In case you’re wondering, it cost somewhere around $180.00 for the base, but the modifications she added brought it closer to $300.00. I probably would have wanted to wear that dress to prom, too, if I’d spent that much on it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
asplundh-tiktok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 7, 2024
Read Article The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Xavier Wednesday Hynes White
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 7, 2024
Read Article How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The United States on Friday announced a ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, which are very popular with young people, from Sunday, with the two Chinese apps facing accusations of spying for the benefit of China. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Paul McCartney responds to Adrienne from Brooklyn Beatles superfan
Category: Music
Music
Social Media
Social Media
‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Enraged is putting it lightly’: Healthcare professional violates woman’s private medical information so he can hit on her
Capturingclouds/TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Enraged is putting it lightly’: Healthcare professional violates woman’s private medical information so he can hit on her
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
asplundh-tiktok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 7, 2024
Read Article The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Xavier Wednesday Hynes White
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 7, 2024
Read Article How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The United States on Friday announced a ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, which are very popular with young people, from Sunday, with the two Chinese apps facing accusations of spying for the benefit of China. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Paul McCartney responds to Adrienne from Brooklyn Beatles superfan
Category: Music
Music
Social Media
Social Media
‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Enraged is putting it lightly’: Healthcare professional violates woman’s private medical information so he can hit on her
Capturingclouds/TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Enraged is putting it lightly’: Healthcare professional violates woman’s private medical information so he can hit on her
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 6, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.