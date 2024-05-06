Capturingclouds/TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Enraged is putting it lightly’: Healthcare professional violates woman’s private medical information so he can hit on her

One telehealth employee mixed up his service with a dating app and by doing so, he broke the law.
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 6, 2024 03:03 pm

Telehealth may be the way of the future. For one TikToker, Capturingclouds, however, her experience with a telehealth provider, Teledoc Health, led to a potential stalking situation. It began when a Teledoc Health representative used the information she provided in her session to contact her on WhatsApp.

Recommended Videos

In the first TikTok post, Capturingclouds explained she ID’d the guy, Josh Robles from Dickinson, Texas, when he sent her a WhatsApp message. “Josh decided I sounded cute on the phone,” she said, “saved my phone number, and hit me up on WhatsApp.”

Capturingclouds said that Robles admitted what he’d done in a WhatsApp message, and she was seeking information about Robles and whether he was still working at Teledoc (he told her he quit) so that she could “remedy” the situation.

According to Capturingclouds, she tried to contact Teledoc Health services about what happened via email, phone calls, and DMing the company on two separate platforms. “Very f***ed up, and I need someone to contact me,” she said.

Josh Robles wasn’t a doctor

@capturingclouds

*** UPDATE: i have heard from teladoc, the guy isnt a doctor, im in talks with a lawyer, ive filed a hipaa complaint already. I am aware i said pronounced his last name wrong. Please watch my update video for details. . . . . Orinal post: Ive tried calling, emailing, and DMing @Teladoc Health and havent heard back. But id love to know why my personal phone number is being kept by one of their employees to send me inappropriate messages.

♬ original sound – Leanne 🚐🌈✨
via Capturingclous/TikTok

In her second TikTok post, Capturingcloud said she found out Josh Robles wasn’t a doctor but a customer service representative gathering her information for an appointment. “He pulled my information and was sending me inappropriate messages on WhatsApp that did pertain to my medical information,” she said. A HIPAA complaint was filed, she added.

Several people had contacted her with Robles’ contact information, she continued. She said she didn’t want him to be doxxed but wanted to find out if he lied about quitting Telehealth or if he still worked there. She also wanted to know if he had a wife. “I thought that might be someone who wanted to know about this,” she said, and according to her TikTok post, those questions were answered.

Robles has an arrest record

@capturingclouds

TLDW – i have the info i need on this guy, teladoc reached out, im looking into getting a lawyer, i filed a hipaa complaint. #hipaa

♬ original sound – Leanne 🚐🌈✨
via Capturingcloud/TikTok

According to Capturingclouds, she also found out Josh Robles has an arrest record for “indecency with a minor,” she alleged. “Now I’m wondering why this guy was hired into healthcare in the first place,” she said. She said Teledoc’s vice president of privacy and compliance had contacted her.

“I’m a little overwhelmed. Enraged is putting it lightly,” she added. “I don’t want you to doxx this guy. I’m looking into a lawyer. So, we’ll see where this goes,” she said.

