‘Encyclopedia Brownshirt’ Marjorie Taylor Greene is running after cars for Donald Trump, but he would rather rule 81 states

Apeksha Bagchi
Published: Apr 27, 2024 05:19 pm

That’s the problem with trying to multitask — you are bound to slip up sooner or later and get labeled as too incompetent to be trusted. Marjorie Taylor Greene is feeling the consequences of the same as her efforts to be Donald Trump’s advocate have been pushed out of the limelight thanks to a new dream that has been shown to the ex-president by his freshly chosen champion.

Yep, this new fantasy would be right up there with his advice to inject yourself with bleach to beat COVID-19 and saying her can stop the war on Ukraine in a day. But Marj first — it’s the least we can do when Trump is cruelly and deliberately not acknowledging her desperation to be once again liked by him.

While you and I were enjoying our weekend, Green was scouting the streets of NYC to find at least one MAGA vehicle that proudly flaunts its support for the GOP presidential election candidate, then taking its picture, multiplying that one vehicle to the entire population of New York, and then proudly posting both in hopes of getting back in Trump’s good books after relentlessly weakening the Republican party with her narcissistic agenda.

At least, those in her comments acknowledged her deligence and shrewd Sherlock Holmes skill.

It’s not like Trump ever gave MTG his undivided attention — his scattered and twisted psyche can barely manage to be coherent — but whatever minor percentage of awareness he does possess has now been diverted to openly lauding and thanking daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. Why? Well, the newly minted RNC chair has left no stone unturned in her attempt to be a useful part of the Trump campaign. 

Nope, mooching money from the RNC to fund her father-in-law’s mounting legal troubles is not the only thing on her to-do list:

  • Daydreaming about a physical altercation between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
  • Time-traveling to the future where the U.S. has 81 states for Trump to exploit

In a Newsmax interview, Eric Trump’s equally unhinged wife claimed that the RNC is actively questioning election integrity and has lawsuits in 81 states. Given the unhinged promises Trump keeps making and his baseless boasts, there are two possibilities – either Lara’s “81 states” comes straight from Trump’s fever dreams or they will soon join his list of things to accomplish.

  • Lamenting Donald Trump’s fate as the most badly treated president in the history of America

In exchange for her attempts to paint Trump as a victim who has been wronged time and again, Lara has been the subject of the former POTUS’ Truth Social posts where he doesn’t hesitate to thank her.

Donald Trump thanks Lara Trump
Screengrab via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

This acknowledgment of her hard work to sugarcoat his stained reputation is just the latest in the long line of glowing praises Trump has reserved for his “very talented daughter-in-law” which is a far cry from how he has been treating poor MTG. 

