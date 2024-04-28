Donald Trump attempts damage control as Joe Biden exposes his spiritual age while Lara Trump learns he is the love child of Grinch and Lorax

In the grand tradition of mixing satire with sirloin, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner, which had over 2000 guests, delivered yet another evening where the line between political roast and roast beef became delightfully blurred.

Held annually, this dinner not only serves as a night for journalists, politicians, and celebrities to break bread but also to break into laughter — or cringes — at the expense of those in the high echelons of power. This year, the spotlight was unforgivingly bright on former President Donald Trump, with President Joe Biden and comedian Colin Jost leading the charge.

Biden, who has often been criticized for his measured and diplomatic approach, surprisingly pulled no punches when it came to Trump. In a stroke of comedic genius (or maybe an accidental revelation), he exposed the self-proclaimed genius’ true spiritual age at the latest public spectacle, which he reports as more a toddler than a titan.

"I'm a grown man running against a 6 year old" — Biden comes out swinging at the WHCA dinner with "Sleepy Don" jokes and jabs at his age pic.twitter.com/FmFGhUxquH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2024

If tantrums, tweets, and tirades are anything to go by, perhaps Biden is on to something profound. After all, isn’t there a certain preschool elegance to how Trump handles diplomacy and decorum?

This jab at his spiritual immaturity comes amidst a constant attack from Trump’s side about Biden’s age. True, Biden may be no spring chicken, but at least he’s got his bowel movements under control and, ahem, is not letting loose a barrage of rogue farts.

But the roast didn’t stop there. Trump’s ongoing legal battles were also fair game, with reports of his courtroom antics painting a picture of a man who treats the judicial system like a personal nap room. The nickname “Sleepy Don” has never been more suitable, although it’s not clear if the name comes from his habit of falling asleep during important events or his remarkable talent for making the whole country sleepy with his incoherent ramblings.

“Every courtroom sketch of Donald Trump looks like the Grinch had sex with the Lorax”



—Colin Jost



(He can call it a joke if he likes but holy shit truer words never spoken) pic.twitter.com/Ya0NBhd5i9 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 28, 2024

Jost masterfully drew parallels between the president’s miserly heart and his apparent disdain for the environment. It explains so much – the Grinch’s heart, two sizes too small, and the Lorax’s obsession with the environment. Combine the two, and you’ve got a president who’d steal Christmas (your joy) and gleefully ignore the Lorax’s pleas as he cuts down every last Truffula tree in the Whoville National Forest.

Maybe we’re getting carried away and reading too much into his Seuss character orgy. Perhaps all Jost really wanted to point out was Trump’s uncanny resemblance to these beloved Dr. Seuss characters – the Grinch’s infamous smirk and the Lorax’s unmistakable orange hue. I mean, have you ever seen Trump and the Lorax in the same room together? Just saying, the similarity is striking.

So Jost, yes, Trump is essentially a cartoon villain come to life.

Then again, with Trump, it’s hard to tell where the superficial ends. Poor Lara Trump, sitting in the audience, had to witness this shocking expose of her father-in-law’s true parentage. She probably thought she married into a rich German dynasty, but instead, she’s now part of a dysfunctional Seussian nightmare. Maybe that’s why she’s been trying her hand at music – an attempt to escape the madness and express herself through the universal language of song.

Jost: Lara Trump is here. She recently released a cover of I Won’t Back Down. Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family but maybe stick to politics pic.twitter.com/0nSNA7uvcb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2024

But why was Trump himself notably absent from the event? If you didn’t know already, he’s still nursing the wounds from the time President Barack Obama roasted him so intensely at the 2011 dinner that his hair went from fake gold to burnt sienna. The man who claims to have “the best words” has been steering clear of the dinner ever since.

And as if on cue, the master of making everything about himself couldn’t resist the temptation to weigh in on the festivities. Clearly, for some, the ability to laugh at oneself is an optional, not obligatory, trait.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!” Trump on Truth Social

This is just another example of Trump’s paper-thin skin and fragile ego. He can dish it out, but he can’t take it – unless it’s in the form of a Big Mac and a Diet Coke. And as Biden and Jost proved, even in his absence, he’s still the biggest joke in Washington.

