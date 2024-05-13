’90 Day Fiancé’: What does Alexei do for a living?

As 90 Day Fiancé makes reality TV stars of seemingly ordinary people in less-than-ordinary, international relationship dynamics, the long-running series casts people with established lives and careers before they embark on this new, very public chapter of their life.

Alexei Brovarnik, who featured on season three of the original series, is no different. While well known across the 90 Day universe’s global fandom, and has made a good living off of the opportunities that come with reality stardom, the Ukrainian native has held down several – often very serious – jobs prior to his debut on 90 Day Fiancé. One job even inadvertently led to the now-American citizen’s chance meeting with Loren Goldstone, his now-wife.

Fame from something as fickle as reality television can be fleeting, however, and does not guarantee a future in the industry forever. Alexei is a prime example of this, and has made some serious career changes since becoming one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most recognizable faces for fans, completely divorced from the public eye.

Alexei and Loren’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, from the U.S. and Ukraine, respectively, crossed paths when the two visited Israel at the same time. The two got engaged by the end of their vacation, thus beginning their journey, starting on 90 Day Fiancé season three.

In comparison to other couples in the series, Loren and Alexei’s journey to going down the aisle was pretty uneventful, and wedding planning went off without much of a hitch. The greatest hurdle was when Loren was introduced to Alexei’s family, where she disclosed her diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome. The exchange was rather hurtful, especially when Alexei’s parents expressed anxieties over whether Loren’s condition would passed on to their children, but Alexei’s family gave her their blessing in the end.

The most difficult part of Loren and Alexei’s journey came on their actual wedding day in Israel, where the two came to blows over wedding photos and the lack of guests coming at the right time, breaking expected wedding customs over seeing the bride before the ceremony.

This seemed like a potential dead end for the pair, but as shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the two have seemingly overcome their differences. As shown on the follow-up series, the two now share three children, and the two reside in Loren’s home state of Florida, where Loren earns money from social media posts.

What does Alexei Brovarnik do for a living?

In what would eventually lead to reality TV stardom, Alexei Brovarnik worked as a medic in Israel for “Birthright” – a scheme that gives young Jewish adults a trip to the country. It was on this job that the Ukrainian would meet Loren, who was on the same trip. When Alexei proposed and followed Loren back to her home country in the United States, visa immigration restrictions prevented him from working until some time after the pair got married, as K-1 fiancé visas do not carry working visas.

After 90 Day Fiancé, Brovarnik has left Birthright behind. According to MSN, the Ukrainian works as a Warehouse Manager at Invicta Watch Group, a popular brand of designer watches, in his resident state of Florida in the United States. This is according to Brovanik’s now-deleted (or hidden) LinkedIn account, which dates him as an employee at Invicta since 2017. During the COVID-19 pandemic when the warehouse was likely closed, Brovarnik worked as a paramedic in Hollywood, Florida.

Alexei, along with his wife Loren, also has a Cameo account, where fans can pay their favorite celebrities for video messages. Alexei charges approximately $30 per video (or $210 for business video messages – if anyone bought any), and has made 103 videos, as of May 2024, totaling at least $3,000 worth. The reality star also advertises private business inquires on his Instagram account.

In January 2020, Brovarnik became an American citizen, at least in part due to his marriage to Loren. As an American citizen, Alexei is entitled to the salary paid to American cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, estimated to be around $1000-$1500 per episode, totaling approximately $10,000 per average-length season. Due to working visa restrictions, non-American cast members on 90 Day Fiancé are not paid, although this decision has remained controversial, causing accusations of exploitation.

