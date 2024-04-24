’90 Day Fiance’ season 3: Where are they now?

Almost a decade after filming for the series wrapped, season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé provided some of the most memorable moments of the reality TV franchise. The early season of the show, compared to other couples from future seasons, has a surprisingly high success rate, despite the chaotic nature of the series — and this season was certainly no exception.

Here’s where the six couples from season three stand today.

Fernando and Carolina

American resident Fernando Verdini met Carolina while visiting her native country of Colombia, and the pair were engaged before Fernando returned home to Florida. With a significant age difference (Fernando was 39 and Carolina was 22 at the time of filming) as well as a previous marriage under Fernando’s belt, the differences between the pair became quickly apparent. Tensions between the pair worsened when allegations of infidelity led to explosive arguments, and Carolina faced racist remarks from Fernando’s family upon her move to the U.S., but the pair managed to make it down the aisle by the end of the season.

As shown on Fernando’s Instagram page, the pair are still together, as of 2024. The two recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, with Fernando posting an Italian flag and baby bottle emoji as he reflected on the upcoming year for the successful couple.

Josh and Alexsandra

Josh Strobel, a Mormon from the U.S., met Russian native Alexsandra Iarovikova when she was studying internationally in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, while he was on a missionary trip. Alexsandra’s career as a nightclub go-go dancer was at odds with Josh’s faith, but a chance meeting convinced the Russian to convert to Mormonism and pursue a relationship with her American beau. As Mormonism typically champions celibacy, their long-distance romance worked in their favor, and Josh returned to Prague to propose after one year together, and they wed by the series finale.

Since their time on the show ended, Josh and Alexsandra have both entered the medical field, qualifying as a resident doctor and nurse, respectively. The pair briefly lived in Australia, but have since moved back to the U.S. They share two children together.

Kyle and Noon

American Kyle Huckabee met Bajaree “Noon” Boonma, a resident of Thailand, while researching a trip to the country. They quickly met up and hit it off, and Kyle proposed to Noon on the trip. Compared to many 90 Day Fiancé, Kyle and Noon had a pretty smooth ride when Noon came to America, with Noon helping her future husband reconnect with some estranged family members, and the pair wed in a Buddhist ceremony at the end of the series, as a nod to Noon’s culture.

As of 2024, Kyle and Noon are seemingly still going strong, and are a frequent feature on each other’s social media posts. The two live in Portland, where Kyle works as a real estate agent and Noon has her own cat grooming service.

Loren and Alexei

Ukranian Alexei Brovarnik and American citizen Loren Goldstone met when Loren visited Israel on a “birthright” trip, where Alexei had settled and was working as a medic. In a ten-day trip, Loren came home to the United States as an engaged woman, and her fiancé quickly joined her. The transition to their American wedding went rather smoothly — aside from Loren’s anxieties over disclosing her Tourette’s Syndrome diagnosis — but a wedding day full of arguments between the couple made the marriage appear doomed from the start.

Loren and Alexei are still together as of 2024, and now share three children together. The family currently reside in Loren’s home state of Florida, despite having a second wedding in Israel. Loren uses her popularity from the show on social to promote sponsored posts on her Instagram page, working as an influencer.

Mark and Nikki

Easily the most controversial couple of their respective season, Mark and Nikki Shoemaker’s relationship quickly waved red flags in the faces of viewers — especially when it was revealed that Mark was 57 years old at the time of filming, and Nikki, a native of the Philippines, was just 19 —and younger than Mark’s children. Nikki and Mark did get married, but their age difference, and the fact Nikki is the second young bride Mark has brought over from the Philippines, left his family convinced their relationship was exploitative.

After their time on the show ended, Mark and Nikki have fallen off the grid, and have no online presence. In 2022, many outlets reported they had divorced, but Mark broke his silence to maintain that the couple were still together. The mystery surrounding their relationship may be partly explained by the couple suing the TLC network, citing misrepresentation of their relationship, although the suit was later dropped.

Melanie and Devar

Melanie Bowers went on vacation to Jamaica and came home with a newfound love, Devar Walters, who worked as a lifeguard at the resort where she was staying. Like many couples this season, Melanie and Devar got engaged before the American half returned home — which did little to convince Melanie’s family that this race down the aisle was right for the couple. Nonetheless, the couple were successful, and got married before Devar’s fiancé visa ran out.

Devar and Melanie have seemingly proven all the doubters wrong, and are approaching their tenth wedding anniversary. The two now share a daughter, born in 2017. According to Devar’s Instagram, the former lifeguard now works as a commercial diver in the underwater construction industry.

