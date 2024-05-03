Michael and Jane at an amusement park in Jane the Virgin
What episode does Michael come back in ‘Jane the Virgin?’

There's nothing more dramatic than the dead love interest coming back with amnesia.
Francisca Santos
Published: May 3, 2024

Jane the Virgin is the Mexican telenovela that we never knew we wanted, but definitely needed. Only, it’s not a telenovela nor is it Mexican. It’s actually a series set in Miami, Florida. Yet, it completely embodies all the characteristics of your typical soap opera.

Love triangle? Check. The quirky main character? Check. Nonconsensual artificial insemination? Well, check that off too. What I mean to say is, that there’s nothing not to love about Jane the Virgin. It seamlessly blends comedy and drama in a way only telenovelas can, while embracing all the clichés we know and adore. Take Michael, for instance. He died in season three, only to be resurrected not long after, just like a real telenovela. So, here’s when it happened.

When does Michael come back in Jane the Virgin?

Michael revealing he's alive to Jane in Jane the Virgin season 4
via Netflix

Michael returns to the show in season 4 episode 17 of Jane the Virgin. It’s not until the final episode of season 4 that it’s revealed Michael is actually alive and well, right at the last scene — for cliffhanger purposes, of course. Previously, it was believed that Michael had passed away due to suffering an aortic dissection, after being shot by the drug lord and criminal mastermind, Sin Rostro.

At this moment, Jane and Rafael are taking their relationship to the next level: they’re moving in together. Jane’s entire family, including Alba and of course, Mateo, has welcomed Rafael into their hut, and the hotel owner is even considering proposing to Jane. However, before he can do so, he reintroduces a very much alive Michael to Jane. Only, there’s a twist — Michael has amnesia, because, of course, he does.

Jane the Virgin is available on Netflix.

