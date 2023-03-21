Jane the Virgin gives birth; Gina Rodriguez welcomes first child

A virgin birth? It’s true! This week Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin star, gives birth to her first child. While the story behind this baby may not be as dramatic as an accidental insemination resulting in a virgin birth as Rodriguez’s character, Jane, experiences on the show, it is still quite a momentous occurrence. Here is everything we know about the blessed event.

While this child’s father may not be a wealthy Miami hotel owner’s handsome billionaire son, Rodriguez’s actor husband Joe Locicero is nothing to be sneezed at. Locicero is best known for his work on Someone Great and The Bold and The Beautiful, a title which we feel sums Locicero himself up pretty well, actually. Yep, bold and beautiful just about covers it. Locicero and Rodriguez met on an especially steamy episode of Jane the Virgin, back in 2016, although according to Rodriguez’s interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Locicero didn’t make a move until six months later!

Image Via Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The couple debuted their romance on a red carpet premiere at the SAG awards. Since then, the two have been inseparable and married in a quiet ceremony in 2019. In the summer of 2022, the couple announced they were expecting. The baby made its appearance quietly and while no formal announcement has been made, Page Six spotted the new mom and baby duo out for a stroll on the LA streets.

Gina Rodriguez, 38, is best known for her starring role as Jane in Jane the Virgin. She has been on the show for a whopping five seasons as fans couldn’t get enough of her character. She plays a virgin and aspiring romance novel writer who, through a bizarre mixup, somehow finds herself staring down the barrel of a pregnancy, with the father being a wealthy Miami hotel owner’s son. The show follows the storyline as the two fall for each other and navigate all sorts of hiccups along the way, yes even more than the accidental insemination, virgin-birth thing. The show was an instant success that rocketed Rodriguez to stardom.

The real baby will be Rodriguez’s first, and she announced its conception on her 38th’ birthday, saying “This birthday hits differently.”

Rodriguez says she knew the relationship with Locicero was different from the start, as she reported to Cosmopolitan in 2019 that “dating Joe was a new experience for me.” She goes on to discuss how she has always felt the need to put men first, and the difficulty with cultural norms of men being the breadwinner. This time, she explains she put herself first, and it worked! The couple’s wedding featured Rodriguez’s co-star Justin Baldoni as the officiant and afterward, Rodriguez gushed “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever.” Aww. In fact, Rodriguez reported to ET that while she was preparing for the birth, her husband was training to become a doula!

Could this couple be any cuter? Now with a new baby, we are expecting nothing but even more adorable pictures to come. Although no additional details have been revealed so far, like the baby’s name, weight, or even sex, the two are reportedly over the moon for their latest addition.