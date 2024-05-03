What Happened To Ivy On ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Ivy Forrester is back in L.A.!

The former jewelry designer is back from Australia and is already creating trouble for the characters of The Bold and the Beautiful. In the weeks following her return, Ivy, who has been played by Aussie actress Ashleigh Brewer since the character’s introduction in 2014, has managed to get in the way of Liam, Steffy, and Hope.

Why did Ivy leave The Bold and the Beautiful?

Image via CBS

Ivy left B&B in 2018 after a series of heartbreaks and injuries left her needing a fresh start away from Los Angeles. Not only did she almost die by electrocution after Steffy pushed her into an exposed electric panel, and then again down a flight of stairs at the Forrester mansion, but she was also caught in other, proverbial wires after confessing her enduring feelings for Liam despite being in an on-and-off relationship with his brother Wyatt. Those relationships didn’t exactly leave her on the best of terms with Liam’s two baby mommas, Steffy and Hope.

Those feelings, it seems, never really went away as the daughter of John Forrester and niece of Eric Forrester revealed to Liam in Wednesday, May 1’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that she still thinks about him and that he’s part of the reason she’s stopping over in L.A..

The two reminisced about their relationship as they shared a drink at Il Giardino, with Ivy gushing about what a wonderful man she thinks Liam is, and eventually kissing him as Steffy walked in. Seeing as Liam is currently single, the soap could be bringing Ivy back to finally give the two a chance at their happy ending, even if Hope seems to be considering rekindling things with her ex-husband.

According to Brewer, Ivy “spent the past few years in Sydney, developing her own jewelry and fashion label,” to great acclaim. Now, though, she’s ready to focus on her love life and begin to lay down roots, and it’s a happy coincidence there are a few eligible bachelors in California at the moment.

