Who plays Hope in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

The Bold and the Beautiful has been on the air for so many years that its cast has suffered many, many changes. Granted, Eric Forrester and Katherine Kelly Lang have remained loyal to their roles as John McCook and Brooke Logan, respectively, but they’re the only ones. For the most part, actors come, they go, and if we’re lucky enough, some come back from time to time.

This is only natural for a soap opera with over three decades, especially when it introduces child characters that viewers get to see grow up. Such is the case of Hope Logan, who has had more faces than your ordinary human. Since the character’s first appearance in the show in 2002, she has been portrayed by twin child actresses Amanda and Rachel Pace, before giving way to Kim Matula either years later. Despite departing the show in 2014, the actress made a few guest appearances in the following years; however, that couldn’t last forever.

When the show’s writers decided to bring Hope back as a regular character in 2018, yet another actress took over the role and she has been holding on to it to this day. Of course, we never know what the future holds for Hope, but for now, she’s in the very capable hands of an American actress that not many have seen on the screen before.

Who is the actress playing Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful?

At the time of writing, Hope Logan is played by Annika Noelle, a Boston-born model and actress. Once she was old enough to fend for herself, Noelle gave up Boston’s art and culture scene in the hopes of achieving stardom in Hollywood — and we can’t say that it was a bad choice. After graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles with an acting degree, she dedicated her efforts to making a name for herself in the ruthless entertainment industry.

Noelle’s first acting gigs were in 2011 when she portrayed the characters of Suzanna Wayne in the TV film Love’s Christmas Journey and Sami Nelson in Venice: The Series. The same year, she also made an appearance as a townsperson in The Black Keys’ music video for “Howlin’ For You.” Over the years, Noelle has become known for her involvement in film projects such as Jersey Boys, True to the Game, and Evan’s Crime, but TV show enthusiasts definitely know her best for The Bold and the Beautiful.

If all goes well, soap opera fans should expect to keep seeing Noelle on their TV screens for the foreseeable future.