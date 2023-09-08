The Bold and the Beautiful is no stranger to sudden exits. The soap opera has been on for 36 seasons, so it’s become something of a tradition to watch characters leave, come back, and make shocking, life-altering decisions over the course of a given season. The longer they stick around, of course, the harder it is for fans to see them go. Steffy Forrester is a prime example.

The character, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, was introduced in 2008 and has been part of the show, in some capacity, ever since. Steffy is never far from the drama, so the rumor that she will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful during the current season has some fans concerned.

Why is Steffy leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Unfortunately, the rumor is true. Steffy left the show during the episode that aired on September 7, 2023. The main reason she decided to leave was because she could no longer put up with the presence of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in her husband’s life. Steffy told Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she loved him, but could no longer live like this, and decided to leave for Europe with their kids in tow. Finn tried to get the character to stay by promising her that Sheila would never bother them again, but it was too little too late. She was gone.

While it was undoubtedly a heartbreaking moment for fans, there is a silver lining to be gleaned. Steffy’s absence on the show is only temporary. A representative for the show issued a statement reading: “Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is taking a short break, as she has done in the past, from The Bold and the Beautiful. She remains as the character of Steffy Forrester.”

The absence will actually serve as Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave. She and husband Elan Ruspoli welcomed their fourth son in August 2023, which they commemorated on social media. “August 27th our baby boy Valor James Ruspoli was born,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are so full. Thank you for all the messages. Just been taking this time to slow down and soak in this moment.”

Despite having just given birth, the actress has plans to be back as soon as possible. She even told fans that they won’t have to wait long to reunite with Steffy. “People are always surprised by how quickly I’m back to work! But I’m incredibly lucky, and we find ways to make it work,” Wood told Soaps She Knows. “It’s not easy, not by any means. But my husband and I are big believers that you have to make time for everything that’s important in your life. Your kids, your partner, your career, all of the things that make you happy and who you are. It’s about balance.”

Wood has the track record to support her claim. She took a break from The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013, which led to the character of Steffy only making a handful of guest appearances, but she was back full-time by 2015. Wood has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards during her time on the show, and has won two.