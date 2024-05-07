‘I would have been in jail’: Confrontational Karen with zero shame invades train passenger’s personal space with her feet

Every day, TikTok outdoes itself on Karen Sagas. It seems that these women have an internal competition as to who can push their temper, ignorance, and sense of entitlement further and further.

Unfortunately for all of the Karens terrorizing the streets, Joesphine Alarie has found a winner. And it’s not even close.

Josephine takes a train from Connecticut to Harlem, New York City to get home in the evening. On a rather crowded day, she finally found an empty seat across from an older woman. The woman promptly asked her to move so that she could put her feet up on Josephine’s seat.

Naturally, since the train was crowded and she’d finally found a place to sit, Joesphine declined. After much back and forth, the woman decided she’d be putting her feet up anyway, whether Josephine was in the seat or not.

As the woman put her feet in Josephine’s face, around her leg, in her lap, and touching her thigh, Josephine continued to tell her to stop touching her. The incident quickly escalated as Josephine kept yelling at the woman to stop harassing her and the woman held strong in her stubborn obstinance.

Eventually, both train conductors and law enforcement got involved in the situation, but it only led to Josephine being escorted to another train car and the woman getting a slap on the wrist.

Once Josephine realized what was happening, she took some footage of the incident, and that combined with her own retelling left viewers with quite a few suggestions. Several urged her to go to the police for assault and harassment since the woman would not stop touching her or leave her alone. A few people presented more chaotic approaches to justice including taking the woman’s shoes and throwing them across the train, grappling her in a heel hook, and a “Birds of Prey Harley Quinn knee breaker.”

Others pointed out how horrifying it was that the woman was staying so calm while being so blatantly disrespectful, and trying so hard to continue doing it. They commended Josephine for keeping her computer, many admitting that, put in a similar situation, they would’ve been taken to jail.

Josephine chose not to get violent and instead figured out the name of the woman who was bending over backward to put her feet everywhere, and took that information to the police. In a later update, she noted that law enforcement told her that they couldn’t do anything to help her situation. Because Josephine had not been verbally threatened or blatantly put in harm’s way, she could not press charges.

Although many people asked, Josephine is staying on the safe side and declining to share this woman’s name. She smartly wants to stay on the right side of the law and doesn’t want anyone to take things too far and have it traced back to her. If the name gets out on its own…well, that’s out of her hands.

If you can find any justification for putting your feet in a seat that you did not pay for and harassing the person sitting there, then you may just be in a Karen League of your own. As for the rest of us who have to deal with it, it might be time for a support group.

Poor Josephine has survived her first Karen; with such a doozy, she’s had enough for a lifetime.

