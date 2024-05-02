‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive

A crazed Karen in a position of power! Is there anything scarier? TikTok is essentially an archive of the weirdest times Karens have gone wild, but this may just be one of the most shocking and alarming we’ve yet seen, simply due to how much the Karen in question believed they were in the right and had the right to manhandle someone else’s body.

A group of teenage girls were celebrating a birthday party at a restaurant when they were rudely accosted by a woman sitting at a table near them. According to a TikTok video posted by one of the group, the woman “aggressively grab[bed]” the miniskirt one girl was wearing and “yank[ed] it down.” She then berated the girl, saying “You’re probably underage, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that.”

After that, the woman didn’t back down or even apologize and instead “cause[d] a scene in a busy restaurant.” In the filmed argument between the woman and the group, she can be heard saying, “I happen to work for the state, and if I have to watch your ass cheeks hanging out again, I will call CPS.” The woman was presumably referring to child protective services, as she persisted in believing the girl was underage, even when repeatedly told she was 19.

Upon the woman continuing to threaten to call the authorities, one of the girls responded, “We’d love for you to call the police!” knowing full well that she and her friends were not in the wrong here. Clearly, though, the Karen was so sure of her own righteousness that she called the girl’s bluff, contacting the cops to report the girl she’d assaulted for indecent exposure. But it definitely did not go the way she planned.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, 48-year-old Ida Ann Lorenzo — an employee of Utah attorney general Sean Reyes — has been arrested for pulling a 19-year-old woman’s skirt down, on charges of sexual battery.

As per additional information supplied by ABC4, Lorenzo followed up her initial call to the police that night with another two hours later, in response to the TikTok video capturing her guilt and unhinged behavior. Lorenzo claimed that it constituted a “threat on her life” as it suggested her actions were of a “sexual nature” and could damage her career. Details on how her arrest has affected her employment remain unknown, but it’s probably fair to guess that she was spot on about that fear, just for the wrong reasons.

Going by Lorenzo’s insane actions, it seems her relative position of authority within her state massively went to her head and left her convinced that she could get away with anything. As the villain in The Simpsons Movie once said, “Of course I’ve gone mad with power. Have you ever tried going mad without power? It’s boring, no one listens to you.” Unfortunately for Lorenzo, she may find fewer people listening to her in future.

