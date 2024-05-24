Who is Morgan Spurlock’s wife?

The late documentary filmmaker, Morgan Spurlock, was known to many for directing and starring in the film Supersize Me among other things. Before his death he had just recently settled a divorce with his spouse, but who is Spurlock’s wife, and who were the women he was married to before?

Recommended Videos

In a blog post made back in 2017, Spurlock admitted to serial infidelities among other more serious admissions of sexual misconduct. In the post he claims he had “been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had.” The post effectively ended his documentary career, but it was the first time he had really shared any details regarding his personal life. So what did his personal life look like exactly? Well, he was married three times in his life and each marriage sadly ended in divorce.

Morgan Spurlock’s first two wives

Before we get to his most recent wife, it’s only fair that we briefly talk about the first two. According to an article from the Mirror – Spurlock first got married in 1996 to Priscilla Sommer however the couple ended up divorcing seven short years later in 2003. He would then remarry in 2006 to culinary artist Alex Jamieson, the husband and wife would go on to have their son, Laken, the same year they were married. However, once again, the marriage would end in divorce just five years later in 2011.

Morgan Spurlock’s third wife

The documentary maker’s third and final wife before his tragic and untimely passing was Sara Bernstein. Just like Spurlock, Bernstein also had an incredibly successful career in the industry producing documentaries. Bernstein is actually the president of Imagine Documentaries and according to her page on the company’s website she has led the development and production of “various award-winning documentary films and nonfiction programming.”

In fact, she had a great deal of experience within the industry and has actually secured 11 Emmy wins and an incredible 31 nominations for films like: Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling. She also served as HBO’s senior vice president in the Television Documentary Department. Basically, she knows her stuff when it comes to making documentaries. One would think a documentary maker and producer would be a match made in heaven.

Spurlock and Bernstein got married in 2016. That same year the pair would welcome Morgan’s second son, Kallen into the world. Despite the two seemingly being a great match their relationship ended in the same way Spurlock’s last two had ended. According to an article from US Weekly – they divorced earlier this year, just three months before Morgan’s death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more