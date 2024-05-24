Morgan Spurlock’s misconduct and allegations, explained

Well, Morgan Spurlock has left the diner for the last time. The man who famously tackled the giants of fast food with little more than a camera and an iron stomach, passed away at 53 due to cancer complications.

Born on November 7, 1970, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Spurlock became a household name in 2004 with the release of Super Size Me. By turning his own body into a test site for a McDonald’s-only diet, he not only changed his own health but also how millions thought about eating fast food. The film was a hit, snagging an Academy Award nomination and changing conversations around dinner tables and corporate boardrooms alike.

Raised with sturdy Methodist values, his work often reflected a strong ethical undertow, challenging greed and negligence. But life, as it tends to be, was more complicated. Despite his public successes, Spurlock’s personal journey was fraught with contradictions.

In December 2017, Spurlock posted a confession on Twitter, admitting to past sexual misconduct and harassment.

I am part of the problem. I’m sure I’m not alone in this thought, but I can’t blindly act as though I didn’t somehow play a part in this, and if I’m going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it’s time for me to be truthful as well.

The specifics were pretty ugly. He revealed that he had been accused of rape in college, settled a sexual harassment lawsuit, and had been unfaithful to his wives and girlfriends. Not a great look for a guy who built a career on exposing wrongdoing.

His confession came amidst the growing #MeToo movement, which encouraged victims of sexual harassment and assault to speak out about their experiences. Following this, an old incident resurfaced in which Spurlock had referred to a former female assistant as “hot pants” or “sex pants” in the workplace. The assistant had reportedly quit her job due to the harassment and received a settlement from Spurlock.

I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.

While Spurlock’s confession was a step towards acknowledging his role in perpetuating a culture of harassment, many argued that his confession was an attempt to control the narrative and minimize the damage to his career. It’s like, physician, heal thyself, right?

The allegations against Spurlock had significant consequences for his career. YouTube Red dropped Spurlock’s documentary Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! from its platform, and other projects involving Spurlock were put on hold or canceled. Spurlock also stepped down from his production company, Warrior Poets, in an attempt to distance himself from the company and protect its employees.

Can we separate the art from the artist? Maybe the moral of the story is that hero worship is B.S.

