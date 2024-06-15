Did ‘The Boys’ recast Mother’s Milk?

The Boys kicked off Season 4 with sharp political commentary and disturbing imagery. Still, one thing that bothered most fans is the apparent recasting of Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk.

Mother Milk is a bulky member of the Boys’ team who often serves as the voice of reason when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) tries to do horrible things in the name of his vendetta against Homelander (Antony Starr). MM’s most distinctive features are his intimidating build and prominent beard. So, when MM appears in Season 4 looking relatively thin and with his face shaved, people wondered if Prime Video had hired a different actor to play Mother’s Milk.

Is a new actor playing Mother’s Milk in The Boys?

No matter how different the character looks, the truth is that Mother’s Milk has not been recast. Some fans were confused by Alonso’s significant weight loss and change in facial hair, which made him almost unrecognizable. In season 4, Alonso continues to portray the beloved character. MM still puts the world’s weight upon his shoulders and gives his all to prevent the Boys from falling apart. He’s also one of the few people to dare stand his ground against Butcher.

In The Boys narrative, Season 4 occurs six months after Season 3. As the new leader of the Boys, MM has been struggling with anxiety and his OCD, which explains his drastic loss of weight. But even though the series gives fans a reasonable explanation for MM’s transformation, the character is only following the real-world changes Alonso underwent in the past few years. In short, the actor’s dedication to his health and fitness journey is the primary reason behind his altered appearance.

Laz Alonso’s has addressed his weight loss

Laz Alonso has been open about his weight loss journey, sharing insights and updates with his fans on social media. In a lighthearted Instagram post, he admitted to indulging in “too much pizza” and needing to “trim down.”

Alonso’s approach to weight loss involved more than just cutting back on pizza. The Instagram post explains how he took a DNA test to personalize his nutrition plan, which he credits for revolutionizing his perspective on health and supplementation. “The DNA test told me exactly what vitamins I needed, what supplements I needed, and what I didn’t need,” Alonso says. This personalized approach allowed him to focus on giving his body precisely what it needed, eliminating unnecessary stress from filtering out irrelevant nutrients.

While it’s weird to see Mother’s Milk looking so different in The Boys, the character has changed to mimic Alonso’s pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. And since he is happier with his hard-earned physique, the new MM is more than welcome.

