‘I’d take endless selfies’: Rihanna elevated business casual with the most random combo and it’s giving hints of Beetlejuice and Slytherin

Rihanna is the ultimate queen — she rose to fame thanks to her music career, but it was her business skills that led her to a billionaire status. Beauty mogul, savvy businesswoman, and fashion risk-taker, Rihanna has just stepped out in a business casual outfit that was all play and no work.

Recommended Videos

This fashion season has been heavily inspired by the business style, and well, Rihanna is the definition of a successful businesswoman. Sure, she has a music career we all miss dearly and keep begging her to come back to, but she has created a name for herself outside the stage. With multiple ventures in the beauty and fashion industries, Rihanna has used her huge platform to build an empire, and that empire allows her to be as playful as she wants.

The mother-of-two was out and about in Los Angeles, and donned an outfit that made us question her inspiration. Was it Beetlejuice’s striped suit? Was it the Hogwarts house Slytherin, the one she would be totally perfect for thanks to her confidence, determination, and fierce loyalty? What was it?

Rihanna’s been dipping into the sporty style

📸 Rihanna in LA by Diggzy. pic.twitter.com/2ikC1aiReY — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) October 14, 2024

Rihanna let her hair loose in an abundance of dark curls, and wore a smart, double-breasted grey suit from Vivienne Westwood. Anyone who hears the name of the brand thinks of its edgy approach to classical looks, and Rihanna took it one step further by pairing it with, ahem, a soccer jersey. RiRi might’ve mixed work and play for her latest style, but she was ready to become a soccer mom in an instant, courtesy of her green-and-white soccer jersey from Terah. Her shoes were also all about comfort, as she donned red Puma sneakers. She gave the style a more feminine touch thanks to her gold necklaces and small Goyard Croisiere bag.

Obviously, her outfit was a major hit with fans. The business casual style fits Rihanna like a glove, and they couldn’t help but compliment how her personality shines through her every outfit.

Speaking of her “ever-evolving” style, RiRi admitted that, she goes for comfort more than anything, especially with two kids. The “Umbrella” singer noted she opts for “whatever’s easy. Whatever’s a little bit sexy. Whatever helps my boobs stay in the air.”

Rihanna on her current style mood:



“Whatever's easy. Whatever's a little bit sexy. Whatever helps my boobs stay in the air.” pic.twitter.com/s9LeSXI5iX — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) October 13, 2024

She can also turn heads with her elegant style, and she seems to be in her fur-coat era, as evidenced by her latest collab with Diesel. She attended the Savage X Fenty event in Los Angeles, where she combined a long Fendi fur coat with Yves Saint Laurent shoes, mixed with a lace corset slip, panties, and tights from Savage X Fenty x Diesel.

Naturally, she has proven she is a fashion icon multiple times, and this has led to an important job. The star is never afraid to take big risks, and she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have been recently named co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala. The new theme for the New York fashion extravaganza that brings all the celebrities in their Sunday best will be the Black dandy style, which is a complex subject in itself.

“This is probably one of my favorite themes of all of them, I’ve had tons of incredible themes with the Met ball that I enjoy but this one, it made me respect it so much more,” Rihanna told Access Hollywood after she was named co-chair.

The “Take a Bow” star further explained, “It’s also a celebration of history and it’s just bringing it to the forefront on a platform where we’ve been kind of hidden and it’s just accepting it, like yeah! We got this!” she said. “We’ve been doing this and now I’m excited to see Anna Wintour put that on the forefront, so much respect, I can’t wait to be there. I’m not going to miss this one.” I can’t wait to see what she comes up with, and knowing her Met Gala history, it will be an outfit to remember.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy