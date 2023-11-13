Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

We can only hope to reach Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s level of coolness in our lifetime. While that may never happen, the most we can do is live vicariously through their relationships.

Love has been forever changed in our minds. Amidst all the negativity and love hopelessness that 2023 has brought us (some of which we may have accidentally caused, oops), Rihanna and Rocky have persevered, showing everyone that manifestation is the best source of success, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

After welcoming two bundles of joy into their family, the couple basks in the knowledge that their relationship doesn’t adhere to stereotypical traditional rules – and nothing suits them better than that. Despite relishing in their uniqueness, fans still circulate rumors about their possible secret marriage every other week, and today is no different.

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky still dating?

Everything indicates that Rihanna and Rocky are still dating, and marriage isn’t yet in their plans—at least, not in the near future. Despite rumors surfacing that the duo may have gotten married in secret —amidst all the speculation regarding a possible third child on the way — no sources have confirmed a potential marriage between the couple.

However, many fans believe that the pair got married years ago. Perhaps the most obvious indicator of their possible marriage is Rocky’s “D.M.B” music video. The video clip is clearly an ode to their relationship, featuring clips and pictures of the two together. At some point in the video, Rocky reveals the grills in his teeth, saying “Marry me?” while Rihanna’s grills respond with “I do.”

In July, after Rocky released the single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” the lyrics led many to believe he confirmed his marriage to Rihanna by referring to her as his “wife,” in the song. However, this means absolutely nothing, since this term is often used affectionately toward a partner and does not necessarily indicate their exact marital status — even if we all want to believe otherwise.

Recently, rumors about a possible break-up have also run amok. Rihanna has been spotted a couple of times in public without Rocky by her side, leading to speculation about a possible separation – it’s almost as if couples can’t have individual lives. Nonetheless, Rocky has been quietly handling some legal issues, which might be the root of his recent absence.

Again, nothing has been confirmed yet, so it’s best to assume that they are still a couple, despite the possible legal entanglement. While all hints point to a possible private marriage, no official sources have come forward to confirm it.