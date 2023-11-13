Is Rihanna pregnant again?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have not only blessed us with countless hits and contributed to changes in the music industry, but they’ve also transformed our perception of A-list families. Now, with the two kids, any potential accusations of nepotism in the future are easily forgiven.

Not only have they metaphorically given fans two new babies, but they have also effortlessly zapped to the top of the coolness charts in the entertainment industry. They’re talented, attractive, and undoubtedly the most fashionable people alive.

While everyone understandably obsesses over RiRi finding her one true beau, it doesn’t deter the prying eyes of fans and the media relentlessly, trying to uncover whether or not the couple is welcoming a new member to the family. So let’s debunk all the rumors, shall we?

Is Rihanna pregnant for the third time?

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

No, Rihanna is not pregnant — or at least, there haven’t been any official reports confirming that the pair is expecting. The rumors surfaced on Twitter after several users shared an alleged confirmation that Rihanna was pregnant with their third child, alongside the sharing of several videos that are now known to have been deep fakes.

Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby. pic.twitter.com/PXdjoJ4eKp — ༄Tp (@TweetByThapz) November 13, 2023

The community note left under the tweet also corrects the original source of the rumors by contextualizing the picture from May 2023. Ultimately, neither the rumors nor the videos being shared have a reputable source backing them up, nor any source in general. They are most likely fake, and most wisely to be regarded untrustworthy, until any official confirmations come forward.

Moreover, many fans believe that there are some troubles in paradise, as Rihanna continuously shows up to public events alone, whereas she was previously accompanied by Rocky. Some speculate that this could be a result of his ongoing legal issues, particularly the criminal gun charges he faced from an incident in 2021. Perhaps he wants to step out of the limelight for the time being, leaving mother RiRi to enjoy some rest and fun time with friends.

Ultimately, there’s no reason for any of us to freak out about the pair welcoming another baby to the mix. Speculation can be just as harmful, and it’s best to wait for any official confirmations from Rihanna or Rocky themselves.