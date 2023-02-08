Our 14 favorite celebrity couples who are proving love isn’t dead in 2023

Hollywood is a great place to fall in love, but it might not be the best for staying in love. For as many celebrity couples who get together and break up, leaving a path of heartbroken fans in their wake, there are a few who prove longevity is still attainable in an environment as fast-paced, tempting, and sometimes superficial as public life.

We will always have the classic happily married celebrity couples who have been together for decades like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, or Wanda and Alex Sykes, but there are plenty of younger pairings who have been teaching us all a thing or two about love the past couple of years.

In this list, we’ve compiled a mix of newer and more established famous couples that we just love to root for, and who renew our belief in love with every adorable public appearance, or Instagram post.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Photo via Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Officially together since 2021, Tom Holland and Zendaya are Hollywood’s biggest “it” couple at the moment. From the sidelines, we have watched as these two developed a close friendship after meeting on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, all the while thinking they would make the cutest couple.

Our intuition checked out, and as they allow glimpses into their romance here and there, we can’t help but grow more endeared every time. The two seem to be very in love when they are spotted out and about, mention each other in interviews, or make rare but meaningful declarations on social media. This is definitely a couple we hope stays together for a really long time.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Photo via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When the topic is longevity, Queen B and Jay-Z have to get a mention. Their time together hasn’t been without tribulations, but they have been a mainstay in lists like this one for almost two decades now. The fact that they’re arguably the two biggest names in the music industry on their own, and even stronger when they come together, is also a huge factor in making Beyoncé and Jay-Z the ultimate power couple.

Ever since getting together in 2000, the two have had three children — Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir — founded their own record labels, and produced some of the most iconic musical moments in this century, positively shaping the industry as we know it, both behind-the-scenes and on stage. Their very public cheating scandal, which is documented in Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade and Jay-Z’s 2017 title 4:44 was the rockiest period in a relationship that has been otherwise remarkably solid.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Photo via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are actually the cutest. The fact that the Olympic diver is also a successful YouTuber has allowed us a different kind of look into Daley and Black’s relationship from when the former first publicly came out as gay, to their engagement, wedding, and the birth of their son Robbie Ray.

They have been madly in love since meeting in 2013, which Black has previously described as “love at first sight.” They got married in 2017, and welcomed Robbie into their lives an year later. Their lives are divided between London, where the sportsman trains, and L.A., where the screenwriter and producer usually works. The couple are both advocates and activists for LGBT+ rights.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Photo via GOR/GC Images/Getty Images

No other celebrity has had their dating life be subject to more scrutiny than Taylor Swift. Chastised for dating in her teens and 20s (how could she?!), Swift seems to have finally found the one in dazzling British actor Joe Alwyn.

They met at the Met Gala in 2016 and got together a few months later. They’re both very protective of their relationship and barely make public appearances together, but attentive fans have picked up sweet details in Swift’s ever-personal song lyrics that indicate that they’re in it for the long haul. Alwyn even occasionally contributes to his girlfriend’s albums with lyrics and melodies under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Henry and Liv Lo Golding

Photo via Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Henry Golding became one of Hollywood’s most fancied actors after his breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians, but by then his heart had always been taken by TV host and yoga instructor Liv Lo, to whom he’s been married for almost seven years.

They met in 2011 at a party, where Liv made the first move. She told Henry “Hi, I am leaving and you’re never going to see me again,” and so their love story began. The two are quite open about their relationship on social media, sharing adorable moments and confessions of love and admiration. When their baby girl Lyla was born in 2021, the Snake Eyes actor didn’t spare any compliments when it came to his wife. They make the absolute cutest family.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Photo via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are on this list. They have been raising the standards for us all for a little over a decade, with barely any drama. They say laughter is the best aphrodisiac and their relationship definitely proves it as the two are constantly pranking, trolling, and poking fun at each other.

Although they don’t take themselves too seriously, they’re definitely serious about their relationship. With three daughters and a fourth child on the way, Lively and Reynolds have been together for 12 years. They began dating a year after meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and Reynolds has said the friendship they built during that time has been the secret to a long lasting romance.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Photo via Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are another staple of favorite celebrity couples lists. Sparks flew instantly when the two met in 2008 through a mutual friend, and less than a year later they were engaged. They now have two daughters and have gone on to work together extensively in the Quiet Place franchise.

Blunt and Krasinski’s relationship, by their own accord, is one based on mutual trust and support. Blunt’s emotional speech when she won a SAG award for her work in A Quiet Place, which her husband directed, is a perfect example of their loving partnership. Meanwhile, Krasinski can’t stop complimenting his wife’s acting talent “superpower.” They are the definition of “goals”.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Photo via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marriage never appealed to Kristen Stewart until she met screenwriter Dylan Meyer. “When you know, you know,” she told Howard Stern only months after the two had begun dating. They met in 2013 but didn’t see each other for six years after that. When they reconnected, it only took Stewart two weeks to confess her love, and a couple of months to start planning a proposal. “I can’t f–cking wait [to propose],” she said in Nov. 2019. In the end, it was Meyer who popped the question, and the two have been engaged since 2021.

The two seem to be two peas in a pod, and a perfect match. Together, they’re one of the coolest, weirdest, and quirkiest couples in Hollywood. Now we’re just waiting for the day Kristen stars in a film written by Meyer.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Photo via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Also up there in the cool scale are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who have somehow collected the two best possible wedding scenarios – eloping in Las Vegas, and a grandiose French countryside ceremony. The “Cake By the Ocean” singer and the Game of Thrones actress’ truly modern romance began when the former slid into the latter’s Instagram DMs. It took one date for them to become inseparable.

Whether they’re turning up looking incredible at fashion shows, or together at movie premieres or the Jonas Brothers’ concerts, Jonas and Turner are one of their generation’s most refreshing and loved-up couples. They have since had two babies together, and continue to show up and show out for one another.

King Princess and Quinn Wilson

Photo via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

When King Princess, whose real name is Mikaela Straus, and Quinn Wilson were featured in GQ’s 2021 “Modern Lovers” issue, the creative producer bared it all. “I love Mikaela so much it’s painful. She’s my best friend,” she said. For such a young couple, whose lives are fast-paced, loud, and colorful, their commitment to each other ever since they started dating in 2019 is heartwarming to see.

Straus and Wilson might just be the hottest Gen Z power couple, whose irreverence in everything they do and are, from their careers, to their relationship, to their activism and their style, is massively inspiring. Like many of the couples on this list, they have also gone on to work together in some of Straus’ music videos, like the one for “Pain” and “Too Bad / Cursed,” which Wilson directed.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Photo via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were one of those relationships we were all just waiting to happen. The two were friends for years before Rihanna reportedly gave Rocky a chance and things became romantic. The rapper seems to be head over heels in love, calling the singer the “love of my life,” and “the one,” in a GQ interview in 2021.

In 2022, the couple had a baby boy together, which Rocky has described as “heaven.” Although their relationship is still relatively young, the two always look very happy together every time they make public appearances. We’re definitely rooting for their happiness!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Photo via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

The ladies of British girl band Little Mix are all happily coupled up, and any one of their relationships would be a great fit for the topic of this list. There’s something about Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s relationship, though, that just has us swooning every time. The footballer and the singer obviously look great together, but their partnership seems to be all about teamwork and that ride-or-die mindset.

After getting together in 2016, Pinnock and Gray’s relationship rapidly turned serious. With the musician always being family oriented, it was only a matter of time until they took the next step. They became engaged in 2020, and had twins in the summer of 2021. Pinnock always gushes about her beau, calling him “the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

Photo via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley were together for four years before they finally decided to take their relationship public. The Bachelor star would refer to the “For The Girls” singer as code name “95p” on her podcast, which came from her saying she was 95 percent sure she was going to marry the person she was with.

The two have kept the details to their relationship and how it came to be deliberately private, but ever since going Instagram official, they have allowed some glimpses into the four years they have shared together, and it’s just the cutest thing in the world. We will all be waiting on that engagement announcement now, so that Kiyoko can go from “95p” to “100p.”

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget

Photo via Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are just impossibly cute. Although the two have been together for almost seven years, they are just as in love as ever if the singer’s lovesick Instagram posts are anything to go by. The FC Dallas soccer player proposed to the “Shower” singer at the end of last year at the Manhattan Beach pier, where they had their first date.

The two have continuously spoke about the support they feel from one another as one conquers the field and the other the stage. Not only are they romantic partners, but they’re also the best of friends. Becky has said Lletget always empowers her and uplifts her in her career, and he leans on her when the going gets tough in the strenuous world of sports.