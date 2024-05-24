Donald Trump looking surly over low rally attendance while humans pretend to be sheep behind him and a few people show up to his Bronx rally on May 23, 2024
Screengrabs via Twitter and photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities

How many people were at the Trump Bronx rally?

Depending on who you believe, it's either an insane amount or hardly any at all.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 24, 2024 03:30 pm

Donald Trump’s hush money trial is coming to a close at long last, with closing arguments expected on Tuesday, May 28, but the former president has already put it behind him, holding campaign rallies when he should probably be trying on prison overalls instead.

Recommended Videos

Trump held a massive campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday, May 23 and he actually managed to get through the whole thing without having a senile moment or crapping his pants. This was his first rally in New York City since 2016 and that part of the city is known for being a “deep-blue” area ⏤ not exactly somewhere that a Republican can expect a warm welcome. The former president took to the stage in Crotona Park to a decent-sized crowd at around 6:30pm and clearly hoped to win over some of the voters who would typically vote for the Democrats.

According to an article from CBS News, his main talking points included crime, immigration, and the economy. National polls have shown that Trump is making gains amongst Black and Latino voters and his speech was geared toward those communities on Thursday, with Trump saying, “We’re going to bring safety back to our streets. We’re going to bring success back to our schools. […] We’re going to reduce taxes. We’re going to bring businesses and big taxpayers back to New York.”

How many people attended the Trump rally?

So let’s get down to brass tacks and crunch some numbers. To be fair, considering the political leaning of the area Trump was in, the turnout wasn’t bad if you’re someone who blindly believes whatever Trump tells you. According to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Trump claimed that around 25,000 people showed up despite the rally only having a permit for 3,500.

That sure is a lot of people, but as Trump himself would say, “that is fake news!” While thousands of people did show up to hear him speak in Crotona Park, most estimates don’t place them anywhere near the figure being touted by Trump’s campaign. The New York Post puts it at somewhere around 8,000 to 10,000. However, attorney Ron Filipkowski claims it was even lower in a post on X, saying, “In a city of over 8 million people Trump drew 4,000 tops. That’s with a lot of people from out of state.” I’m not a mathematician, but that’s quite a sizable difference compared to 25,000.

Also, there’s this:

And this:

Let’s not forget the sheep:

Sadly, there was also this:

Now that we’re done collectively vomiting, an article from Fox News claims that Trump is gaining support in the Bronx, with polls indicating that support for the 77-year-old toddler growing from 10% in 2016 to 16% in 2020. Despite this growing support, the number of people who actually showed up to his rally in the area is still far from impressive no matter how you look at it. Even if sheep were present. (No, there weren’t actual human sheep present, ya goof.)

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Videos
Videos
Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Read Article When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Still from Prime Video's I Am Celine Dion documentary
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article Morgan Spurlock’s alcohol abuse, explained
Morgan Spurlock
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Morgan Spurlock’s alcohol abuse, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Kelly Rowland smiling in a lime green dress at the 2024 Cannes Gala
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Videos
Videos
Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Read Article When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Still from Prime Video's I Am Celine Dion documentary
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article Morgan Spurlock’s alcohol abuse, explained
Morgan Spurlock
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Morgan Spurlock’s alcohol abuse, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Kelly Rowland smiling in a lime green dress at the 2024 Cannes Gala
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.