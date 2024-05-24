When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?

Celine Dion is a force of nature. She is one of the most famous singers of all time, and nearly two years after opening up about her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis, the singer explores her health battle in her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

Prime Video has become a serious contender to the rest of streaming services, with Amazon MGM Studios preparing many exciting projects, from movies, TV series, and even documentaries. The streaming service will also be the home of Celine Dion’s upcoming documentary.

Known for hit songs like “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love,” or “I’m Alive,” Celine Dion has been referred to as the “Queen of Power Ballads.” She has been in the music industry for over four decades, touring the world several times, and enjoying two lengthy residencies in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The streaming service has just released the emotional trailer for Celine Dion’s upcoming documentary, and it’s heartbreaking. In December 2022, the singer gave a health update in an Instagram video, announcing she has a rare neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome. The diagnosis led to her shifting several concert tours, and also canceling some. She assured her fans at the time that she was working with the best professionals to improve her condition and go back on tour. “I’m working hard every day,” she says in the trailer. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

Unfortunately, she had to cancel the remaining European concerts, something she explores in her documentary. With footage from her previous tours, the five-time Grammy-winning singer notes, “It’s not hard to do a show, you know? It’s hard to cancel a show.” She explains how much she misses performing, and promises she will not stop.

When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming to Prime Video?

The over two-minute documentary leaves fans heartbroken after the singer’s admission that she would do anything to perform again. The footage was raw and honest, leaving everyone wanting more. Luckily, fans don’t have to wait long until Dion’s documentary is available, as the trailer also announces the release date.

The trailer also announces that I Am: Celine Dion will arrive on Prime Video on June 25, just one month away. With over one million views in less than 24 hours since its trailer release, the upcoming documentary might become a major hit for Celine Dion and Prime Video.

