Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of two

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child into the world. Six months after her pregnancy announcement during the 2023 Super Bowl, the pop singer has welcomed her new child into the family, though details have been kept mostly under wraps.

The baby arrived on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles and that it was a boy. The name hasn’t been made public yet, but sources told TMZ that it starts with “R.” Per People Magazine, the celebrity couple revealed the name of their first child when he was 11 months old, so fans may have to wait a while before the second one’s revealed.

During this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, the internet was in an absolute frenzy after Rihanna teased her baby bump during her performance. It was speculated that the pop princess was either seven months pregnant or somewhere towards the end of her second trimester during the time of her performance, and that the child would arrive sometime in the summer.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since Jan. 2020 and were spotted together multiple times, according to Cosmopolitan. It was alleged back in 2022 that the rapper cheated on his partner with a Fenty designer, but these claims were later debunked through a public statement.

Sources close to the pop singer told People that Rihanna loves being a mom and that “she is the happiest she has ever been.” Throughout her pregnancy, the singer showed off her baby bump on numerous occasions through paparazzi and social media photos.

In the meantime, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will be celebrating the arrival of their second child in private.