There are now two children who can lay claim to the fact that their parents are none other than Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Aside from well and truly hitting the genetic lottery and being the future envy of their classmates, Rihanna’s second child has been the subject of much speculation, particularly as the pop star has kept relatively quiet about its gender and name.

Fans will remember the pair’s announcement of their first pregnancy in January, 2022. As fans rejoiced at the news of a child who would join the leagues of the Blue Ivy Carter’s and North West’s of the world, Rihanna went on to revolutionize maternity fashion with a series of bump-happy photoshoots, until she eventually welcomed a baby boy in May.

Aside from a few interviews about motherhood and some family-friendly Instagram snaps, Rihanna largely retreated from public life in preparation for her career-spanning set as the Super Bowl Halftime show performer in February. In between high-flying melodies and fast-paced choreography, Rihanna revealed a baby bump at the end of the performance, confirming in true icon fashion that she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Did Rihanna have a boy or a girl?

Reports about the gender of Rihanna’s first child were circulating for about a year until A$AP Rocky officially confirmed the details in an Instagram post. Named RZA, the pair’s first child is a nod to the Wu Tang Clan member of the same name, with the pronunciation of Ree-zah.

The celebrity couple have kept public images of RZA relatively scarce, though Rihanna did share a TikTok of her first born giggling in a baby seat, and spoke of motherhood in a rare interview with British Vogue. “You really don’t remember life before,” she said. “That’s the craziest thing ever.”

Following the reveal of her baby bump at the Super Bowl, speculation ran rampant about the due date of Rihanna’s second child. Then, just last month, TMZ reported that the singer had finally welcomed her second child, a baby boy born on August 3, 2023. Rihanna has yet to reveal the child’s name, though TMZ reports that it likewise begins with an R, in keeping with his older brother RZA.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have officially confirmed the baby’s arrival or its name, so fans will have to wait patiently for the pair to share their own updates about their second born. For some fans, the arrival of a second child all but dashes their hopes of a long-awaited Rihanna album — a follow-up to 2016’s Anti — but now with two children under two, the singer can be forgiven for skipping a studio session.