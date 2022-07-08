Kim Kardashian explains why North West held a sign that said ‘STOP’ at Paris Fashion Week

It’s got to be rough being a Kardashian-Jenner offspring. When you get past the lavish vacations and mansions and hobnobbing with celebrities, it’s probably a lot like living in a fishbowl or feeling like an animal in a zoo. Case in point, Kim Kardashian attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, where her nine-year-old daughter North West made quite the statement — literally.

The 41-year-old Skims founder shared a photo dump on Instagram — as her grid aesthetic seems to have changed from pink and blue to more neutral shades of beige, grey, and gold in recent weeks — of herself and her daughter sporting similar looks, including matching chained nose rings. She also explained why, in the last panel, her daughter can be seen holding up a piece of paper with the word “STOP” written on it.

“So proud of my sweet friend [Olivier Rousteing] for designing this couture collection for [Jean Paul Gaultier] I couldn’t be more proud!” Kardashian wrote. “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.”

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” she added. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite ‘STOP’ and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…”

You gotta hand it to the kid. It’s unclear if her idea worked, because anyone who needs a reminder to stop pestering a literal child at an adult event is probably not great at taking hints in the first place. But in either case, she’s also clearly Kanye West’s daughter as well, so it probably won’t be too long before she’s being photographed at Fashion Week events for debuting her own lines. We can’t wait to see it.