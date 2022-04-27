Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Photoshopped True Over Stormi

The Disneyland photos caused quite the stir earlier this year, which led people to question why Kim Kardashian Photoshopped them.

Well, we can finally close the book on the mystery of why Kim Kardashian Photoshopped one of her niece’s faces over her other niece’s body. However, those looking for an answer that isn’t completely ridiculous might be sorely disappointed.

The reality TV maven revealed the bizarre reasoning herself, nearly four months after internet sleuths noticed something odd about a couple of photos she posted of her daughter Chicago and Khloé’s daughter True at Disneyland on Dec. 31, 2021. At the time, TikTok user @maiachondrialmembrane went full tinfoil hat in an attempt to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.

“I would genuinely love to know why this family is so fucking weird,” Maia wondered in a minute-and-a-half video. “So, earlier Kim posted this photo, and when I first looked at it I instantly knew something was off. True just looks obviously Photoshopped in, like she’s not really there, but I thought maybe I was crazy.”

“But then this lovely Instagram page revealed that I am not crazy,” she continued, referencing another post by a Kardashian fan account. “True is Photoshopped.”

She continued putting the pieces together, correctly surmising, as it turns out, that the photo in question was actually one of Stormi that was allegedly taken at Disneyland in October.

Why Kardashian decided to come clean now is another mystery in itself. But it probably doesn’t hurt that the third episode of her hit Hulu series The Kardashians drops on Thursday.

“OK guys I do have a Photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth,” the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday, immediately after debunking another rumor that she edited a photo of her beau Pete Davidson and denied photoshopping her belly button out of a snap.

“Ugh, this one needs some serious explaining,” she added, along with a screenshot of the original Page Six headline.

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!” she continued. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

“The original pics were Stormi!” she explained, sharing the unedited version of the photo. “However, I asked Kylie if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!” she continued. “You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she continued. “So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

She added that she “didn’t think it would be that a big of a deal” if True’s own mom questioned if she had snuck her into Disneyland for the first time, as in fact, True had never been to Disney at the time of Kim’s post.

We now know this because Khloé shared earlier this month that she had taken True to Disneyland for the first time for her fourth birthday — which a fan quickly called her out on.

“Welllppp I fucked this one up,” Khloé quipped. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days.”

We guess that clears that up — except for the part where Kim could have just not posted the photo or posted a different photo to curate her perfect grid aesthetic. But as they say, ask a dumb question, expect a dumb answer, and we’ve already reached our quota on dumb answers today.