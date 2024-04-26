Owen Wilson attends the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Why did Owen Wilson turn down an O.J. Simpson movie faster than you can say ‘broken nose?’

It doesn’t take a genius to know how Wilson feels about O.J.’s verdict.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 09:53 am

“Did O.J. do it?” has been a burning question across the world for over three decades. However, Owen Wilson is ready to give up a staggering $12 million dollars to be as far away from the late NFL star as possible. Even though Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the mystery of the reality of events lives on. 

Recommended Videos

Simpson died on April 10, 2024, maintaining his innocence to the grave. Over the years, there’s been quite a few projects depicting the trial and its surrounding events. Now, a formerly buried movie depicting the events of the trial is now back in the works. Owen Wilson’s rejection of a part in the upcoming movie has come as a major shock, but nothing’s as shocking as the hefty payday he turned down. 

What was the O.J. movie Owen Wilson rejected?

Filmmaker Joshua Newton has had a movie about O.J. Simpson in the works for well over a decade. Initially conceptualized in 2013, Newton named the movie An American Mystery, claiming that he had new insight to shed on the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. He began filming in 2018, with Boris Kodjoe starring as O.J. By 2019, the title of the movie was changed from An American Mystery to Nicole & O.J.

Despite the support Newton received from various sources, including former athletes and even a former U.S. Representative, production fell through and the project was abandoned in 2020. However, after Simpson died in 2024, Newton picked the project back up. It’s no surprise that people have now labeled the project’s revival a crass cash grab. The project was renamed The Juice and a teaser was subsequently released, with a 2025 release window in sight. 

Why did Owen Wilson say no?

After announcing the film’s re-launch, Newton set out to recruit some new cast members for the project. Owen Wilson was contacted to bring the role of Douglas McCann to life, but firmly rejected the offer, despite being offered a whopping $12 million for it. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joshua Newton shared the news. He claimed that he believed Wilson to be the perfect actor for the role of Douglas McCann, stating that “everybody loved the script.” Wilson’s agent also reportedly encouraged him to take the role. However, when Newton met with Wilson and his team to discuss the $12 million role, Wilson reportedly stood up at the end of the meeting and said, “If you think I’m going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn’t do it, you’ve got to be kidding me.” 

Evidently, Wilson clearly has a firm stance on his beliefs on the controversial trial, and many have praised him for rejecting such a large offer on principle. Nonetheless, Newton has stated that Wilson’s refusal did not dissuade him. In fact, he’s already got a different actor lined up for the role, although he’s keeping mum about it for now. As of this moment, it’s anyone’s guess 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Quavo’s Chris Brown diss, explained
Quavo Chris Brown Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Quavo’s Chris Brown diss, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What Prison is Harvey Weinstein In?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
What Prison is Harvey Weinstein In?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How long has Harvey Weinstein been in jail?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Celebrities
Celebrities
How long has Harvey Weinstein been in jail?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Andy Cohen’s kids, explained
Andy Cohen family
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Andy Cohen’s kids, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who was the hideous ‘human toad’, the secret cousin of King Charles?
King Charles III visits The Africa Centre on January 26, 2023 in London, England. The King is visiting the centre to learn about its role in connecting Africans with the UK and to visit its exhibition illustrating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images) & Dangerous weird man wearing a terrifying mask standing behind the window at night. Scene from a horror story, man in disguise standing behind the window in the dark.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
Who was the hideous ‘human toad’, the secret cousin of King Charles?
David James David James Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Quavo’s Chris Brown diss, explained
Quavo Chris Brown Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Quavo’s Chris Brown diss, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What Prison is Harvey Weinstein In?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
What Prison is Harvey Weinstein In?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How long has Harvey Weinstein been in jail?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Celebrities
Celebrities
How long has Harvey Weinstein been in jail?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Andy Cohen’s kids, explained
Andy Cohen family
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Andy Cohen’s kids, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who was the hideous ‘human toad’, the secret cousin of King Charles?
King Charles III visits The Africa Centre on January 26, 2023 in London, England. The King is visiting the centre to learn about its role in connecting Africans with the UK and to visit its exhibition illustrating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images) & Dangerous weird man wearing a terrifying mask standing behind the window at night. Scene from a horror story, man in disguise standing behind the window in the dark.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
Who was the hideous ‘human toad’, the secret cousin of King Charles?
David James David James Apr 26, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.