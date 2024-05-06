What Happened To Ahna Mac’s Face?

Baddies: Caribbean season 5 premiered on May 5, 2024, and in it, musician Ahna Mac, who stars in the reality series, revealed what happened to her face. But while some details are now known, questions remain about exactly what happened to her.

In the season premiere, Mac disclosed what happened to her appearance in a verbal altercation with Rollie Pollie, another character on the show. Mac and Rollie have long had beef, as Baddies fans are well aware, and in the premiere episode, Rollie asks her, “Where you injured at though?”

Ahna Mac’s face was fractured in three places

Responding to Rollie Pollie, Ahna Mac said her face “fractured in three places,” and in keeping with Rollie and Mac’s contentious relationship, Rollie responded, “Don’t get it fractured in three more.” Mac did not, however, say how her face was fractured, but it’s reported that it likely happened in a fight.

Isaiahjaay1 alleges on TikTok that Mac beat up Mariahlynn Araujo, another character on the show, and her mom sometime before season 5 taped, but that’s just an unconfirmed accusation.

Some people wondered if the rumored Baddies: Caribbean “injured reserve list” might have something to do with Mac’s injury. A Reddit post shared an Instagram story, which said that Rollie Pollie and Mac would return to the show “after they heal.” Apparently, “injured reserves” refers to the long-running feuds between the women on the show and not Mac’s facial fractures.

About two months before season 5 premiered, Bayjoony commented on Reddit, “It wasn’t confirmed exactly but [Mac] was in the hospital a couple days ago. Ppl saying dehydration/food poisoning but idk where they getting that from.” It now seems possible that Mac’s time in the hospital could relate to whatever happened to her face.

We’ll likely learn more about what happened to Mac’s face in the rest of season 5. We’ll be watching.

