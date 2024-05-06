Today is the fashion world’s Super Bowl: The Met Gala is finally here and ready to stream. As usual, viewers can expect a host of (hopefully) well-dressed celebrities in attendance, including some of our favorite K-Pop stars.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” so expect archival pieces, sleepwear-inspired looks, and lots of “groundbreaking” florals. As usual, the Gala accompanies the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition of the same name. The new exhibit puts fashion so fragile it can never be worn again on display so it can be celebrated even in this new stage of its life.

Every year, fashion-lovers unite to watch the Gala and critique attendees’ ensembles, usually from the comfort of our couches. It’s a fun way to live vicariously through the fashion world’s “elite” and a way to exercise our own sartorial muscle. In past years, the Met Gala has seen more K-Pop stars in attendance, like Blackpink’s Jennie. Who will we see this year?

Is Stray Kids showing up?

Earlier this week, Stray Kids member Seungmin nonchalantly revealed he and the other members were preparing for the Met Gala. Seemingly unaware of the metapohorical bomb he’d dropped on Stays, he and the group remained quiet about the Gala until today.

Seungmin in a recent Instagram live:



"ah met gala show, we are getting ready for it, there are a lot of things to do than what i thought,like fittings, yeah”pic.twitter.com/JRvfmoka8d — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 4, 2024

The group’s official TikTok account shared a video teasing the group’s participation later tonight. Members Hyunjin and Felix of the group have been respectively tapped as Versace and Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassadors so fashion is definitely on their radar.

Vogue confirmed as the Met Gala began that all eight members of the group walked the red carpet wearing Tommy Hilfiger suits and peacoats. When revealed, the peacoat’s lining pays homage to the American flag. Patriotic!

At least half of Blackpink could be in your area

Both Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink have attended the Met Gala in the past. Rumors are swirling that the two will appear at this year’s soiree after Rosé shared a picture of her and Jennie strolling in New York earlier this week.

All of Blackpink are associated with high-end brands. Jennie reps Chanel, Rosé wore YSL at her Met Gala appearance, and Lisa and Jisoo are brand ambassadors for Celine and Dior, respectively. If any K-Pop group would be a great fit for the Met Gala, it’s them.

Any wildcards?

We’re still waiting to see who all will show up at this year’s event and I’m hoping for a surprise. CL made history alongside Blackpink’s Rosé as the first female K-pop artist to attend the Met Gala when she made a surprise appearance in 2021. Back in 2013, Psy and Super Junior member Siwon were the first K-pop idol’s to attend and in recent years, NCT’s Johnny and soloist/GOT7 member Jackson Wang have attended the event.

It’s hard to predict who might make an appearance — I mean, it’s a surprise for a reason — but I know I’m not alone when I say I’d love to see a BTS member attend. We all know Jungkook would devour a Met Gala look. For a true wildcard, I’d love to see a Twice or ATEEZ member show up as well.

