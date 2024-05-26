What happened to PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray?

The golfing community was struck with profound sadness as news broke of the untimely death of PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray.

Murray’s journey in professional golf was marked by both triumphs and challenges. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray’s talent was evident from a young age. Before turning professional, he played collegiate golf at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and Arizona State University. His breakthrough came in 2016 when he received a sponsor’s exemption for a Korn Ferry Tour event near his hometown. Murray’s impressive performance, including a top-10 finish, set the stage for his career.

His early success on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, earned him full status on the PGA Tour for the 2016-17 season. Despite facing challenges in subsequent seasons, he regained his form in 2023 with two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, securing his return to the PGA Tour.

Murray’s recent victory at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii was a testament to his resilience and determination. However, his life took a tragic turn during the Charles Schwab Challenge, held from May 23-26, 2024. Murray competed in the tournament’s first two rounds but withdrew on May 24 without further explanation. The following day, the golfing world was shocked to learn of his sudden passing.

What was Grayson Murray’s cause of death?

For the time being, the cause of Murray’s death has not been disclosed. He was not facing any health issue that was public knowledge and didn’t get involved in an accident either. In addition, Murray was 30 years old at the time of his death, making his passing even more tragic.

The PGA Tour community, including Commissioner Jay Monahan, expressed deep sorrow. Monahan stated, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray this morning. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.” The PGA Tour also announced that grief counselors would be available at the venues for the week’s events to support those affected by the loss.

The news of Murray’s death has also elicited heartfelt reactions from his peers. PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati, who had played with Murray in the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge, told CBS Sports:

“This is just a really, really hard day because you look at Grayson and you see in him someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he’s been open about it. And you see him get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things. It’s just so sad. I was with him yesterday. He’s playing great! His game is so good! He’s so good at golf.”

It’s hard to accept someone so young could die at the peak of his career. As the golfing community mourns his loss, they also celebrate the legacy of a talented and resilient player who left an indelible mark on the sport.

