Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less

June 15 was a triumphant day for the Royal family as the King’s Birthday Parade, officially called Trooping the Colour, ended up being extra special thanks to the presence of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance all year at the event.

Of course, it wasn’t quite a full house thanks to the couple of cards who don’t live at home anymore being MIA. While King Charles, Princess Catherine, Prince William, and Queen Camilla were all in attendance, despite half of them currently being treated for cancer (unless you believe the renewed conspiracy theories), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not show their faces. Not that anyone expected them too, after all the snubs that have come their way of late.

According to The Mirror, Harry is feeling “some regret” over missing Trooping the Colour, however, due to both its importance to his family and also due to his own personal strong ties to the military. Allegedly, though, Meghan doesn’t share his concern and is pretty “indifferent” to the whole thing.

This is at least what royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims, who must either have mind-reading powers or have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home bugged to come by this information, but hey ho. As per Fitzwilliams, although Harry remains resolute in his desire to wait for the Royals to apologize to he and Meghan before returning to the fold, he expects that “there will be a certain amount of regret” on his part about missing the parade.

Fitzwilliams shares that “military has been a very important part” of Harry’s life — the Duke served 10 years in the RAF and was deployed for two tours of duty in Afghanistan — so it’s “only natural” if he “had a feeling of some regret.” On the other hand, Fitzwilliams opines that Meghan would’ve been left “indifferent” about the whole thing and doesn’t think that “it would mean a great deal to her.”

While their closest relatives were greeting the crowds in London, Harry and Meghan are believed to have spent a quiet weekend at home in Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). Although, if recent reports are accurate, they could soon find another home back in Harry’s native U.K.

