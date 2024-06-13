‘He can’t take it anymore’: Meghan Markle left ‘worried’ for her husband after Prince Harry has severe reaction to latest Royal rejection

One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do, and even though we might not think of Prince Harry — a man with a loving wife and family who’s a household name across the globe — as lonely it appears that’s how he’s feeling after continual snubs from the Royal family.

The Royal family itself has gone through a lot this year, what with both King Charles and Kate Middleton being treated for cancer, but the Duke of Sussex is apparently growing increasingly upset about being left out in the cold and unable to bond with his family during this emotional and taxing time in the Windsors’ history.

So much so, in fact, that Meghan Markle is apparently becoming “worried” about her husband’s well-being and personal troubles.

Prince Harry said to be struggling with ongoing Royal family drama, relies on Meghan as his “only anchor”

Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

According to In Touch, who claim to have spoken with an insider Royal source, Harry is feeling particularly hurt and raw at present after a string of snubs from his relatives. First, King Charles claimed he was too busy to meet with his youngest son upon his return to the U.K. in April and then he was skipped over for an usher position at old friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster’s wedding in favor of his brother, Prince William.

“The reality is he’s lost his place among Britain’s high society,” shares In Touch‘s source. “There are some days when Harry says he can’t take it anymore — the slights, the coldness coming from the palace, it’s like he’s no longer a part of that family.”

As corroborated by other outlet’s sources, Harry has become unsettled in his life in California of late as he is missing his old life and friends in the U.K. In fact, the Sussexes are even beginning to look for a new property on Harry’s native soil so he can rebuild his former social circle, which fell apart when he married Meghan. As per In Touch, Harry has become pretty lonely recently, with Meghan reportedly “worried” about him as she “seems to be his only anchor these days.”

In his infamous autobiography Spare, Harry indicated that he would be open to reconciling with his family, but only if they made the first move. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court,” he wrote in the book. “There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk.”

Unfortunately, going by the most recent updates we’ve heard about King Charles and Prince William’s perspective on Harry’s behavior, it doesn’t seem like an olive branch is coming his way anytime soon.

