Did Duchess of York ‘give the game away’ when questioned about missing Kate Middleton?

Amidst the Royals’ health and tiresome ego battles, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, spoke about the family’s unity. However, her comments have sparked speculation about Kate Middleton‘s whereabouts and well-being, as she has been notably absent from public appearances.

In March 2023, Middleton released a touching video explaining her current health situation. The video did nothing to snuff rumors about her disappearance, even as the Princess of Wales revealed she was battling cancer. Despite the transparency about her health, Kate’s absence from public life continues to fuel numerous speculations. A viral post even suggested that she had passed a secret note to mentalist Derren Brown, pleading for help just before she disappeared from the public eye. This rumor, however, was debunked as a dark joke by Brown.

The Daily Mail reported sightings of Kate “out and about,” but the lack of photographic evidence has only added to the mystery. Plus, reports – followed by an accidental confirmation by Prince William – about Kate’s directionless future as a royal have also surfaced, further complicating the narrative.

And now, the Duchess of York has stoked the already roaring flames.

Why is the Duchess of York copying the Royals when asked about Kate Middleton?

Suzanna: How is Princess Kate doing?



Sarah: lovely princess Catherine doing the video was so brave🤦🏾‍♀️



Is any member of #Thatfamily capable of answering a straight forward question abt the missing princess? #WhereisKate pic.twitter.com/ZZHiAzNKmR — SK ❤️❤️ (@Rimmesfk) June 7, 2024

In an exclusive interview with Hello!, Ferguson praised the royal family’s unity during these challenging times. Both Kate Middleton and King Charles III have been battling cancer, with Kate undergoing abdominal surgery in January and starting preventative chemotherapy shortly after. During the interview, Sarah emphasized the importance of open communication, particularly commending the Princess of Wales for her bravery in discussing her diagnosis with her children. This public acknowledgment of Kate’s health struggles has been a rare glimpse into the Royals’ private lives, who often maintain a stoic public facade.

But while Ferguson addressed Kate’s battle against cancer, the Duchess of York didn’t mention any event after the announcement video. She also used a similar strategy in a live interview for Good Morning Britain, in which she seemed surprised by a direct question about Kate’s health. Sometimes, silence speaks volumes, and Royal fans have interpreted Ferguson’s refusal to give more details about the Princess as confirmation that something shady is happening behind the scenes.

But did Ferguson reveal too much?

Yup! That gave the game away.. we are in June referring her to something that happened in March as if she released that AI video last week! 🤦🏾‍♀️ as I always say the saving grace 4the royal family their fans are unthinking people & very obedient servants whatever they r told🤦🏾‍♀️ — SK ❤️❤️ (@Rimmesfk) June 7, 2024

It’s worth considering Sarah Ferguson’s current standing within the royal family. Since her separation from Prince Andrew and his subsequent scandal, Sarah has not been that involved with them. Her relationship with senior royals, including Kate, is not as close as it once might have been. This distance raises questions about how much she truly knows about Kate’s current situation beyond what has been publicly shared.

Sarah’s comments about Kate’s bravery and the family’s unity could be seen as an attempt to convey a sense of closeness and insider knowledge. However, given her more peripheral role, it’s plausible that her insights are based solely on publicly available information, such as Kate’s cancer video announcement. That would explain why she appears uncomfortable in the interview, as she might not know anything more than we do about the whole affair.

Hence. there are two distinct ways to interpret the Duchess of York’s dicey words, even as she eerily copies William’s methods of avoiding the real question. Nevertheless, until King Charles grabs the one chance to end all the farce, the Royals will keep feeding all sorts of rumors.

