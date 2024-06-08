‘Immature adult’ Meghan Markle demands costly slice of the past and haunts Prince William as King Charles begins to ‘remove’ her from history

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and left the palace behind to make a new life in America, they were only planning to leave behind the chaos being a Royal brought to their lives. But now, the couple, specifically Meghan, is feeling the sting of everything else that they lost as a result of their decision even as King Charles continues his mission to alienate them completely.

Recommended Videos

It started with Charles turning down Harry’s requests to meet him numerous times, then refusing to invite him to the Trooping Colors event, and… the list goes on. But while these snubs were majorly noticed and publicly registered, the royals have been quietly working behind the scenes, barely creating any noise, as they delete Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from royal history.

An attempt that is being derailed by one of their own family members, who is still an England-residing royal. But more on this later. First, the sneaky plot to “gradually expunge” Meghan and Harry from Royal history.

It all started a few months ago, with the removal of the duo’s individual bios from the Royal Family website and simply giving them joint bios (where Meghan barely has three lines under her name) — a change that was not applied to the biographies of other couples in the family. What’s worse is their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet’s biographies were completely removed from the website.

But it didn’t end there.

As discovered by the Mirror, the famous statement that Harry gave back in 2016 to slam news outlets and defend Meghan against “racial undertones of comment pieces” and the paparazzi hounding her and her family. His words remained on the royal.uk site for over seven years, but has now disappeared, with archive data revealing that the statement — that, according to Harry, bothered Charles and Prince William at the time — was removed between Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 last year.

The royal family can delete Prince Harry’s statement off their website when he called out The racism&abuse Meghan endured but they can’t remove #stormzy’s lyrics or remove the letter female MPs wrote, Elton John’s &many others.Hoes got used to rewriting history but not today . pic.twitter.com/CNwePQhos3 — Claire (@claireXanda) June 7, 2024

According to royal author and expert Tom Quinn (to Mirror), the Royal Family had been bidding their time to “remove” and “gradually expunge” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal history.

“The statement was an attack on the press for writing about his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle in a way that Harry thought was deeply unfair, but if Harry wrote the statement, it was very much inspired by Meghan.”

Blissfully unaware or not really bothered, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to desire a past royal right

… and while Harry has been seeking to get it again, it is Meghan who is actively protesting the right being revoked in the first place — their significantly dampened level of security (funded by taxpayers) when and if they visit Britain.

BREAKING: Prince Harry has been granted permission to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) June 6, 2024

Harry started his legal fight against the decision back in 2020, stressing that even if they are no longer “senior working royals,” they are still members of the Royal Family and hence attract the same attention, which means the lowered security would become a threat to him and his family when they visit Britain.

Since then, the Duke of Sussex has visited England many times, but the last Meghan set foot on its soil was during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. As her absence continues to mark Harry’s presence in the country, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has called out the couple, specifically Meghan, for being the “most immature adults” and citing how the king allegedly offered his son a room in one of the royal mansion during his recent visit and was turned down.

“Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace…It’s almost as if they’re trying to prove their point by saying, ‘Well, Meghan can’t come. She’s not safe enough. Harry can’t stay at the Palace, it’s not safe enough.’ They’re the most immature adults I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life and it feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that’s the safest Harry would have been.”

Just FYI, this ongoing argument is about the same security Harry has reportedly agreed to pay on his own and what Prince Andrew, the mega royal disgrace, gets for free thanks to the king.

But even from California, Meghan Markle continues to be the bane of Prince William’s existence

William probably thought that he had gotten rid of Harry and Meghan — since the couple said no to attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding and Charles didn’t invite them to the Trooping Colors event. But his daydream ended the second his cousin, Prince Eugenie — Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter who has reportedly remained in contact with Meghan and Harry — walked in looking like a dream in a mossy green pleated dress and a pair of nude Aquazzura pumps with crisscrossing straps.

Princess Eugenie gives subtle nod to Meghan Markle during latest outing

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie attract spotlight at lavish event pic.twitter.com/rwzIddW50U — A NEWS ENTERTAINMENT (@ANEWSENTERTAIN) June 8, 2024

The same straps that Meghan wore back in 2017 to announce her engagement to Prince Harry – the fateful day she officially entered into William’s home, life, and future. While that sounds insignificant and William does have a habit of forgetting the Royal’s trunk of secrets, you can bet he remembers everything from that day — when his meek brother learned to fight back.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy