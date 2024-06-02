Prince Harry’s double tragedy and Prince William’s one wish depend on King Charles knuckling under a bigger power

At the moment, King Charles was only supposed to tussle with the dilemma of using or not using the amazing opportunity to end all the Kate Middleton rumors currently maligning the Royal Family’s honor. But it has now been underlined that sooner or later, he will have to answer to a bigger, more in-control power when it comes to deciding Prince William and Prince Harry’s fate.

Not that Harry was ever in the way of William and the crown, but between the many scandals shaking up William’s life — his supposed affair, his seemingly MIA status whenever Kate’s health is the topic, etc — and the palace feeling the lack of royals needed for tending the tall list of duties many were speculating if Charles would finally bow down to his younger son’s attempts at reconciliation.

But Prince Harry might not have that much time.

As we know, the Royal Family gets the money — a total of £86.3m — to run its expenses via the taxpayer-funded settlement, known as the Sovereign Grant. As pointed out by publicist Haddy Folivi in a chat with OK (via Geo TV), Charles will have to fill in the positions left by Harry and Meghan with working royals who can tend to the duties that get delayed or pile on as the King is limited in what he can commit to given his health, Kate is practically MIA for similar reasons (hopefully), and Prince William is the only one left to deal with tasks. He has been attending many events even as Kate remains away from the public eye, but he is also not Superman.

“The royal family definitely needs a shake-up. With King Charles somewhat limited in what he can do work-wise, there is only so much that Prince William and the Queen can do. So the royals will have to draw on the reserves and enlist some more working royals so us, the taxpayers, feel like we are getting our money’s worth.”

How long do you think it would take for Charles to proceed to the next step after he appoints more royals to fill in for Meghan and Harry? Just last month, reports emerged of the king and William being mad at the younger couple for visiting Nigeria as working royals. Royal author Tom Quinn alleged to The Mirror that Charles and his eldest were having “lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles.”

Then there is the matter of Harry’s U.S. citizenship since he only applied for residency in the past. The reigning consensus (including that of the prince) is that he will seek to become a permanent citizen of the country, but as described by an immigration lawyer to Express, his application might face hiccups since he openly mentioned using drugs in his bestselling book Spare, but those seeking U.S. citizenship “cannot show ‘good moral character’ if they have violated a controlled substance related law.”

At this point, if King Charles does strip Harry of his royal title while his U.S. citizenship remains uncertain… it might be a headache he is not ready for.

