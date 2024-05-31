King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?

In the last six months, the Royal Palace’s second-rate PR management and dangerously questionable decisions when it comes to handling Kate Middleton’s public absence have fanned the fire of countless speculations and rumors. Rumors now have escalated from Kate having Crohn’s to her being dead or in a coma. But it can all go away.

Whether it was the photoshop scandal with Kate’s first photo after months of being MIA, the constant headlines from royal sources that have doubled down on Prince William’s villain story, the rumors of his affair, or the palace’s unwillingness to share any concrete update about the Princess of Wales, every new development about Kate is now under the microscope.

Now, as mentioned above, the rumor train has left behind low-scale speculations like Kate and William getting a divorce and has jumped the gun, escalating to detailed dissections of the palace possibly hiding the fact that she is actually dead, since apart from the cancer announcement video (which has since been pegged as an AI-created facade by the masses), and the many faked instances of her partially witnessed appearances, Kate has still not been seen in public.

NO SHOW FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. By your estimation– based on all the shenanigans of the British Royal Reporters, the possible AI Video from BBC, and the fraudulent photo from Kensington Palace–is Kate Middleton dead?



And what are they hinting at with the "birth family" plug? pic.twitter.com/OV7kZIEv82 — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) May 24, 2024

Actually, that’s what will solve the problem — Kate making a public appearance, even from a safe distance from the public, if risking an infection during her cancer treatment is the concern. And after so many self-induced hiccups, King Charles finally has the chance to scoop together the royal’s tarnished reputation and paint it in a new light — with the help of the Trooping the Color event, coming up on June 15.

It’s been confirmed that attending the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour on June 8 is not on Kate’s list, since the Princess needs “space and time” to recover from the ongoing preventative cancer treatment.

But since Kate was conferred the title of colonel in chief of the Irish Guards in 2023, she is “considering” the possibility of appearing on the Palace balcony to watch the main celebration — i.e., the traditional RAF Flypast (via Daily Mirror). Now, King Charles is also observing precautions. Unlike last year, where he attended the event on a horse, this time he will be traveling in a horse-drawn carriage with Queen Camilla.

We are not, in any way, trying to play doctor here and decide whether Kate’s ongoing cancer treatment can or can not risk a quick public appearance from a safe distance. But suppose we err on the side of optimism, and push aside all the speculations about her cancer announcement being a “digital lie?” In that case, it means she is well enough that she can shoot a video and can tolerate exposure to a few people (who set up the whole video arrangement). Plus, William has been constantly rehashing the same rhetoric — that Kate is doing well.

This modest appearance, which can’t be faked with the aid of AI or, as many have theorized, a body double (since the mega paparazzi cameras will notice this), will bury a significant portion of the chaos surrounding Kate’s absence.

That she is not living in the palace anymore.

That she and William have separated.

The gossip about her being in a coma or the rumors of it being something even worse.

King Charles can even ensure that other royals are not present on the balcony when Kate makes her mini-appearance — tweaking a minor royal protocol that can put the glaring accusations against the palace to rest seems like a very small price to pay for a rather desperately needed resolution.

