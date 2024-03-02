Kate Middleton Crohn’s rumors, explained

Ever since the palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has undergone surgery, many have been engrossed in an aimless routine — indulging, cooking, and spreading intrusive rumors about the cause of her operation, especially since King Charles III has been so forthcoming with details about his health.

At the time of writing, there are a zillion conspiracy theories about Kate out there — of which, some have managed to piss off Prince William — that are dissecting everything from her recent public appearances to the Royal Family’s justified unwillingness to share more about her health. One such theory is that the Princess of Wales underwent the surgery because she suffers from Crohn’s disease.

What is Crohn’s disease and why are many sure that’s what ails Kate Middleton?

As explained by Mayo Clinic, Crohn’s is a “type of inflammatory bowel disease” wherein a person suffers from symptoms like abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, weight loss, malnutrition, and fatigue. It is a painful condition that comes with the risk of becoming life-threatening in some cases.

The claims that has incapacitated Kate for the time being is Crohn’s rely on many points — Kate needed to step back from public appearances completely, Prince William taking a temporary break from his royal duties to support her, the surgery is evidently serious as she was in the hospital for two weeks and will be returning to her royal duties only after Easter (which fits the recovery period for Crohn’s surgery), etc.

A common treatment for those suffering from the disease, the surgery for Crohn’s sees the removal of the damaged part of the digestive tract, while the portions that remain healthy are connected again. But if Kate did go through an operation for the same, don’t hold your breath for an official confirmation from Kensington Palace as they have once again re-affirmed that only “significant updates” about her recovery will be provided and no, there are no plans in place rethink this decision.

As for those genuinely concerned or simply curious to just know where Kate is in her journey to recovery, the palace has shared with NBC News that she “continues to do well.”