Ronnie Radke
Image via fallinginreverse/Instagram
Category:
Music
Celebrities

Falling in Reverse: The Ronnie Radke controversy, explained

The man is a controversy magnet.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 7, 2024 04:50 pm

Falling in Reverse have just announced a brand new album after seven years, but many will not be listening after lead singer Ronnie Radke made some controversial statements on social media last year.

Falling in Reverse and Ronnie Radke

Falling in Reverse is a pretty well known emo/metalcore/rock band that has seen massive success despite numerous controversies revolving around lead singer Ronnie Radke. The group initially formed in 2008 while Radke was behind bars for his involvement in a fatal shooting from 2006. This was actually the second successful band that Radke had helped create, the first being Escape the Fate. 

Ronnie Radke and the word “controversy” go hand in hand; the man has been arrested on numerous occasions for some pretty heavy stuff. In one instance, he was charged for a misdemeanor after his girlfriend accused him of striking her; in another instance he was charged with assault when he threw a microphone stand off-stage, hitting a member of the crowd at a show. There was also the time he was accused of sexual assault, although there was no evidence to support the claim, and Radke filed a defamation lawsuit shortly thereafter.

Ronnie Radke’s recent controversy

One could argue that Radke has done his time for most of his transgressions, and that it’s all in the past, and some fans actually do argue that, but he has proven himself to be a pretty polarizing figure on numerous occasions since to say the least. His actions from last year when he went full on J.K. Rowling with an anti-trans rant on social media are still fresh in a lot of peoples’ memories, even if his earlier controversies have been forgotten.

Back in July 2023, Radke expressed his views on gender identity and trans issues, which ultimately led to him being banned from TikTok. According to an article from Loudwire, he then took his rant over to X (formerly Twitter) to continue spouting his archaic beliefs.

The same people that call me a womanizer, abuser, and bigot are the same people that support the ideology that trans can have periods and support tampon companies making trans the spokesperson. It’s extremely offensive to all women, to mock their biology. stop pretending this is okay.

The whole idea that this is coming from Radke’s desire to “defend women” doesn’t really fly when you remember the accusations and his actions against women in the past. He’d honestly be better of just admitting he’s a bigot instead of hiding behind that lame excuse.

Anyways, Radke argued with fans for a while afterwards, although eventually the whole thing seemed to die out on its own, with the singer speculating he’d been shadowbanned on X as well. Of course, there’s been no apology from him yet, and he doesn’t really seem like the type to admit when he’s wrong, so there probably never will be.

Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.