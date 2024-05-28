Why are people freaking out about Emma Corrin’s armpits?

Emma Corrin, the non-binary actor who captivated audiences with their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, has found themselves at the epicenter of a heated controversy all because of their unshaven armpits. Corrin’s recent appearance on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, where they confidently displayed their natural underarm hair while wearing a Miu Miu tank top and boxers, has sent the internet into a frenzy of polarized reactions.

While a relatively large portion of fans rallied behind the 28-year-old, praising their bold move to challenge conventional beauty standards, others couldn’t resist unleashing a torrent of criticism. The comments on the magazine’s Instagram post ranged from the outrageously misinformed (“it’s about self-hygiene,” as if body hair is inherently unhygienic) to the blatantly disrespectful, mocking Corrin’s pronouns and accusing them of seeking attention with their unconventional look. I mean, how uneventful must someone’s life be if the most outrageous thing they can think of is unshaven pits?

Corrin is far from the first celebrity to proudly rock some armpit fuzz on a magazine cover, and the be the last. Trailblazers like Rachel McAdams, Amandla Stenberg, and Julia Roberts have all embraced their natural selves in recent years, sending a powerful message about body autonomy, self-expression, and defying patriarchal beauty standards.

What’s the obsession with Emma Corrin’s underarm hair?

And why shouldn’t they? As a growing number of individuals, particularly those under 25, ditch the razor and leaning towards a more lived-in look, the age-old stigma surrounding body hair is slowly but surely eroding. After all, as board-certified dermatologist Hadley King reminds us, not shaving is actually lower maintenance, reducing the risk of irritation, ingrown hairs, and chafing. Plus, contrary to popular belief, having hairy underarms increases neither sweating, nor odor.

For Corrin, who came out as queer in 2021, and later updated their pronouns to they/them, the backlash over their Harper’s Bazaar cover is unfortunately nothing new. In a candid interview with the magazine, the actor expressed confusion at the “vitriol” they’ve faced, saying,

“I will never understand why. Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?” Emma Corrin

The answer, as Corrin puts it, is fear. Fear of the unfamiliar, fear of challenging societal norms, and fear of embracing our authentic selves, body hair and all. “It’s fear. Absolute fear,” they stated, acknowledging the deep-rooted discomfort that their mere existence seems to provoke in some individuals.

Photo via Youtube/Fox 5 New York

But as more and more celebrities and public figures like Corrin continue to unapologetically occupy space and defy traditional gender roles and beauty ideals, that fear is slowly but surely being replaced by acceptance and celebration of diversity in all its forms.

Corrin’s journey to self-acceptance and representation has been a long and ongoing one, as they’ve previously shared. “My journey’s been a long one and has still got a (long) way to go,” they revealed in a 2021 interview.

“I think that, you know, we’re so used to defining ourselves — and that’s the way, sadly, society works — is within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is yet.” Emma Corrin

But despite the challenges, Corrin remains resolute in their commitment to visibility and representation, acknowledging the profound impact it can have on others in the LGBTQ+ community. “It feels impossible to know where to start to enact the change that needs to be done. But by taking up space, by being visible, that’s something in itself,” they shared with Harper’s Bazaar.

To Corrin and all the other trailblazers out there, rocking their armpit hair, defying gender norms, and paving the way for a more inclusive, body-positive future, we salute you. And to the haters? Well, maybe it’s time to calm down and accept the fact that body hair is, you know, natural and not a personal affront to your delicate sensibilities.

After all, as the study mentioned earlier suggests, the trend of foregoing the razor is only gaining momentum, with nearly one in four Gen Z women choosing to go the more natural route. And why wouldn’t they? In a world that constantly polices and scrutinizes women’s bodies, the decision to go au naturel is a powerful act of reclamation.

Whether you choose to rock a full bush, a landing strip, or let your armpit hair flow free in the wind, the choice is yours. And that’s something worth celebrating. Because at the end of the day, it’s not about adherence to outdated beauty standards or conformity to societal expectations. It’s about feeling confident, comfortable, and unapologetically yourself, body hair and all.

And if that means ruffling a few feathers and sparking some heated debates along the way? Well, that’s a small price to pay for the greater good of dismantling patriarchal constraints and celebrating our authentic, diverse bodies.

